The Umang Awards are hosted every year in honour of the Mumbai police for their service and work in the society. Bollywood superstars fill this event with their glamour and incredible aura. This year’s Umang awards were no different and several stars filled the function with grace. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kaif were among the stars who stole the show with their amazing sarees.

Priyanka Chopra vs Katrina Kaif - who slayed the saree look better

Katrina Kaif



Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif turned heads as she arrived in an all-pink saree. The Ek Tha Tiger actor looked gorgeous as she walked the red carpet in a netted baby pink saree. The saree was laced with stunning gold embroidery which made the look even more appealing and unique. Katrina took to social media to post a photograph of herself in her complete attire and got several comments praising her for her look. Among the comments, Fatima Sana Shaikh called her a doll in the comments for her charming look.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Source: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram

The Desi girl sported a marvellous blue saree as she graced her presence at Umang. Priyanka looked stunning and even managed to turn a few heads as she strolled across the event. Her saree also had silver metallic work all over the piece. She also added a few matching accessories such as bangles and a ring. She completed the look with a charming pair of jhumkas which made her look stand out. The actor also got a cute comment from her husband Nick Jonas, for her stunning look.

On the work front

Katrina Kaif is all set to appear in the Rohit Shetty directed Sooryavanshi which will be an addition to his cop universe, initiated with Singham. The actor will be seen playing her role opposite Akshay Kumar after quite a while and fans have expressed their excitement to watch them together. Priyanka Chopra, on the other hand, will most likely be seeing an Amazon series opposite Richard Madden. The unnamed series has been directed by the Russo brothers, the actor took to Instagram to announce this news and fans expressed their excitement for the new series.

