Priyanka-Nick's Baby To Dhanush-Aishwaryaa's Split, Entertainment Newsmakers Of The Week

'We are overjoyed to confirm' | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Announce Arrival Of First Baby Via Surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra has announced that she and her husband Nick Jonas have welcomed their first child via surrogacy. Taking to Instagram, the 39-year-old actor shared a post on Friday and wrote, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family."

Dhanush Announces Separation With Wife Aishwaryaa After '18 Years Of Togetherness'

Actor Dhanush, on Monday, took to Twitter and announced his separation with his wife, Aishwaryaa, who is superstar Rajinikanth's eldest daughter. The Raanjhanaa actor penned a long note and stated that it is a mutual decision. He also urged his fans and media to 'respect their decision' and give them 'the needed privacy.'

Varun Dhawan Pens Emotional Note After Driver Manoj's Death, Says 'he Was My Everything'

Actor Varun Dhawan's 'driving force' who always had his back, his driver Manoj passed away on January 18 due to a cardiac arrest. The actor was spotted last night outside Lilavati Hospital where he went to see his driver, who reportedly drove the actor to the Mehboob studio where the latter was shooting for an endorsement and later complained of chest pain. After his demise, Varun, who was completely shattered, took to Instagram and paid his heartfelt tribute.

WATCH | 'Gehraiyaan' Trailer: Deepika Padukone, Siddhant, Ananya Deal With 'Life, Love & Choices'

There are various reasons why there is anticipation among fans for the upcoming release Gehraiyaan. One of the major reasons is that it is the first film for Shakun Batra after his critically acclaimed film Kapoor & Sons. Deepika Padukone's debut film on the Over-the-Top platforms, and her first full-fledged release after earning praises for her performance in Chhapaak, and her equation with newcomers Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa are among the other points to look forward to in the new film.

Kangana Ranaut & Anushka Remember Late Star Sushant Singh Rajput On Birth Anniversary

Sushant Singh Rajput is being fondly remembered by his fans, family members as well as film industry colleagues on his birth anniversary today, January 21. The Kai Po Che star, who would've turned 36 if he were alive, passed away in an unfortunate turn of events on June 14, 2020.

Hollywood newsmakers of the week

Marvel's 'Moon Knight' Actor Gaspard Ulliel Passes Away At 37 After Skiing Accident

One of the best known French actors, Gaspard Ulliel has reportedly met with an untimely demise following a skiing accident in the Alps. The actor, who was set to appear in Marvel's highly anticipated Moon Knight series, was only 37-years-old at the time of death. Following the tragic news, many notable personalities from cinema as well as fans took to social media to pay him a tribute and mourn the loss.

'The Batman': Robert Pattinson's Film To Be Longest Batman Movie Ever Made; Check Run Time

While the fans were already thrilled for the upcoming Robert Pattinson movie, The Batman, another delightful piece of news just arrived their way. It was revealed that the movie will become the longest-running film among the Batman movies.

Regina King's Son Ian Alexander Jr. Dies At 26; Actor Says 'our Family Is Devastated'

Hollywood actor Regina King's son Ian Alexander Jr. committed suicide after he turned 26th on Wednesday. The actor issued a statement to People’s magazine and asked people to help the family grieve over the tragic demise. Ian was King’s only child whom she shared with her ex-husband, record producer Ian Alexander Sr.

Britney Spears Sends Legal Letter To Sister Jamie Lynn Over 'outrageous' Claims In Book

Popstar Britney Spears has taken legal action against her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, following the release of the latter’s new memoir and its promotional tour, as reported by ANI. The Toxic hitmaker has sent a legal letter to her younger sibling, stating that she won’t be bullied by the ‘misleading and outrageous’ claims made in Jamie Lynn’s book ‘Things I Should Have Said’.

James Bond: Will Idris Elba Play The Next 007? Here's What The Makers Have To Say

Ahead of the release of the upcoming 007 James Bond movies, it was revealed that Daniel Craig will no longer be essaying the role of James Bond in the film. This led to creating a massive buzz among the fans who began wondering about who will be the next James Bond after Craig. Even many celebrities expressed their desire to play the lead in the 007 movies and informed the makers that they were available to play the role. However, the producers of the film recently teased the name of an artist that they might consider for the role of James Bond.

Image: Instagram/@aishwaryaa_r_dhanush/priyankachopra