After 21 years when actor Lara Dutta won the Miss Universe pageant in 2000, actor-model Harnaaz Sandhu has brought back the glory after winning the title. Harnaaz was crowned the winner of the 70th edition of the pageant, which was held in Eilat, Israel. The 21-year-old’s family members are elated after hearing the news and reveal how their daughter has brought laurels to the entire nation with her win.

Apart from winning the title for the nation, the Indian model has featured as a lead actress in the Punjabi feature film Yaara Diyan Poo Baran, which was released in 2021 and was directed by Upasna Singh Bhardwaj. She can also be seen as a lead actress in Bai Ji Kuttange, a Punjabi feature film directed by Smeep Kang that was released in the same year. Harnaaz was declared the winner while Lalela Mswane of South Africa and Nadia Ferreira of Paraguay were tagged first and second runner up respectively.

Harnaaz Singh Sandhu's family react to her Miss Universe 2021 win

After hearing the news about their win, the family members of the actor who hails from Chandigarh are extremely happy. Though they could not get a chance to speak to their daughter, however, they explained how they are being bombarded with congratulatory phone calls and texts. In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, her father PS Sandhu, mother Rabinder Kaur and brother Harnoor Sandhu shared their happiness.

Talking about her win, Harnaaz’s mother said, “We didn’t get a chance to share this moment with Hara naaz as we had video call for only 30 seconds.” She further said, “'It’s a proud moment for all of us. I can't express how happy I am. She has always been very active & determined. Her teachers & principal supported her a lot.” On the other hand, a proud father exclaimed that his daughter is the best. “My daughter is best, we are a normal family without having any background of modeling line. She always does mimicry of others in a funny manner, from there she identified her talent. I still remember when she deiced to pursue her career in modeling, she came straight to me for permission and I motivated her like anything.” At last, her father revealed that grand welcome is waiting for Harnaaz in her hometown.

Harnaaz’ brother Harnoor stated that the entire family had their fingers crossed during her final round and continuously prayed to God for her best performance and she did it. Meanwhile, for the unversed, in 2017, Sandhu has crowned Miss Chandigarh, and in 2018, she was crowned Miss Max Emerging Star India. She went on to represent Chandigarh at Miss Diva 2021 in September despite missing out on Femina Miss India 219 by 11 positions.

IMAGE: Twitter/MIssUniverse/Republicworld