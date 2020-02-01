'Psycho' Has Been Firing At The Box Office; #PsychoSUPERHIT Trends Online

Directed by Mysskin, Tamil film Psycho has been impressing the audience and winning their hearts. The psychological thriller starring Udhayanidhi Stalin, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Nithya Menen in the lead released last week on January 24. The movie did not do well on the first day but picked up the pace on the second day.

Pyscho Box Office collection- First week

The film has collected ₹2.25 crore at the Tamil Nadu Box office on the first day which was quite impressive. The film did well at the Chennai Box Office, with a collection of ₹44 lakhs on day 1. Although the film has been tagged as the most violent film ever made in India, Psycho has still managed to win the hearts of the audience.

Psycho is a mainstream Tamil movie directed by Mysskin. It is said to be the most fierce Indian spine chiller film at any point made. Psycho assumes the excursion of a blind man who attempts to save his better half who was kidnapped by a psycho killer.

Box Office collection

The film Psycho has got 3.2 stars out of 5 according to Behindwood, The News Minute rated 4 out 5 and Firstpost rated 3 out of 5. Overall, the film got 3.5 out of 5. However, despite the critical reviews being lukewarm, audiences seem to love this thriller flick.

The second-week prediction of the movie Psycho is that the film will go on to make more money. Psycho collected ₹3 crores at the Box Office in the second weekend and has been receiving a lot of appreciation. Moreover, the film has also started trending on twitter with #PsychoSUPERHIT.

(Image Courtesy: Screengrab from the Psyco official trailer)

