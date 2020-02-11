Puri Jagannadh Reveals Release Date Of Son Akash Puri's 'Romantic'

The son of veteran Telugu film director Puri Jagannadh, Akash Puri will be seen sharing the screen space with Ketika Sharma who will debut in Telugu film industry with Romantic which is written by Puri Jagannadh. Recently, Jagannadh took to Twitter to post a poster of Romantic featuring Akash and Ketki in it. Along with releasing the poster of the film, Puri Jagannadh also announced the official release date of the film.

Romantic official release date announced

Akash Puri and Ketika Sharma's upcoming romantic film titled Romantic is all set to hit the silver screens as the makers recently revealed the release date of the film. The film marks the debut of Ketika Sharma who will kickstart her career as an actor in Tollywood, after being a Dubsmash sensation, with this Anil Paduri directorial. Akash Puri's father, veteran director Puri Jagannadh, has penned down the script of the film which will release on the box office on May 29, 2020. Puri himself took to Twitter to make the official announcement of the film's release date today, i.e. February 11, 2020.

If the media reports are to be believed, the story of the film will revolve around a new-age love saga, wherein Akash will be seen playing the role of a struggling slum-dweller. Apart from Akash and Ketika, Romantic also stars Makarand Deshpande, Uttej, Sunaina and Ramya Krishnan in pivotal roles. The on-screen chemistry of Akash and Ketika has already created quite a buzz on social media and their fans cannot wait to see them romance each other on the silver screens.

