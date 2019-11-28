'Fevikwik Dadi' Pushpa Joshi Passes Away On November 26 At The Age Of 87

The oldest debutante of Bollywood who was first seen on the big screen at the age of 85, has passed away. Pushpa Joshi made her Bollywood debut with the Ajay Devgn-starrer, Raid. The actor has sadly passed away, at the age of 87 on November 26. She suffered a fracture due to slipping at her home last week. The actor was hospitalised in order to go under an operation which went on to be successful.

Also Read | McGregor's Bizarre Russian Gambling Advertisement Stirs Up Controversy And Flurry Of Memes

Kabadiwali bani fixer dadi in a click jab usne apnayi ek awesome trick! #PhenkoNahiJodo #Fevikwik pic.twitter.com/PWW2qcmSxD — Fevikwik (@Fevikwik_tweets) August 30, 2019



Pushpa Joshi aka Fevikwik Dadi's career

After playing the role of Amma Ji in the Ajay Devgn starrer, Raid, Pushpa Ji went on to play a role in the Fevikwik advertisement which granted her the title of Fevikwik Dadi. The Fevikwik ad aunty was first noticed when she played a small role in Zaayka, a short film produced by her son Ravindra and daughter-in-law. After doing the role in Raid she went on to be seen in different movies like Ramprasad ki Terahvi but Raid was a special project for her.

Also Read | Razor Brand Advertisement Encourages Women To Take Part In 'Movember'

Also Read | Sri Lanka: Election Chief Seeks Explanation For Election Advertisement

The lady with swag, #PushpaJoshi known as Kabadiwali in the #Fevikwik advertisement has passed away at the age of 87 in Mumbai.https://t.co/c31127Fr71 — Asianet Newsable (@ANN_Newsable) November 28, 2019



Pushpa Joshi's views on bagging the role

She started by thanking God for giving her the opportunity. She was also grateful to Ajay Devgn, Saurabh Shukla, and the team for taking good care of her. The actor was touched by the warmth and love her renowned co-actors showered and she would have never imagined to even meet those stars and get an opportunity to shoot with them in Lucknow.

Also Read | British Library Commits 'grammatical Error' In Its Own Advertisement

Also Read | MUST WATCH: Virender Sehwag Brings Back The 'babysitting' Banter In A Hilarious Advertisement Ahead Of Australia's Tour Of India

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.