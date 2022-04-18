R Madhavan, Ajay Devgn & Other Bollywood Celebs Support Sadhguru's 'Save Soil' Movement

Indian spiritual leader Sadhguru recently launched the global Save Soil movement to shed light on the degradation of soil, thereby emphasizing the urgent need of 'healthy soil'. The global initiative which was supported by WHO and IUCN was presented at the United Nations in Geneva by the IUCN member Isha Foundation. Titled 'Journey to Save Soil', the founder of the movement Sadhguru set off on a 100-day motorcycle journey crossing 26 countries to raise awareness and advocate for bringing back organic matter to agricultural processes.

This global initiative has now received support from prominent Bollywood actors and singers including R Madhavan, Ajay Devgn, Shreya Goshal and many well-known faces from all walks of life. Several of them have taken to social media to join the bandwagon for promoting the Save Soil movement.

Bollywood supports Sadhguru's 'Save Soil' movement

R Madhavan

On April 12, actor R Madhavan took to Twitter to share voice his support to the movement. He said, “According to World Economic Forum, 60% of the world’s population has some kind of nutritional deficiency. Scientists are even finding people from well-to-do families suffer from malnutrition-it’s called hidden hunger. Your stomach is full so you don’t realise it but your body is suffering from this impact of malnourishment. The food we eat is deficient in essential elements because our soil itself is dying. There is not enough organic content in it. If we don’t keep our soil healthy, there is no way we and the generations to follow can remain healthy. It is time to save the soil. Join me in my efforts to save the soil and create a healthy and sustainable planet.”

Prem Chopra

Veteran actor Prem Chopra extended support to the initiative by hailing Sadhguru's effort on amplying global attention towards soil degradation. The actor's son-in-law Sharman Joshi shared a video of the veteran star via Twitter in which he stated, “If Sadhguru ji at the age of 65 can go on a journey of 30,000 km to Save Soil, why can’t we tweet every day to raise awareness among the people?”

As soon as the clip caught the attention of Sadhguru, he re-tweeted the video thanking Prem Chopra for lending his voice to the movement. The founder of Save Soil articulated, "Namaskaram Prem Chopra ji. Thank you for your Voice to #SaveSoil. Soil is a Mother like no other. No Life can escape her embrace. If our humanity is alive in our hearts, we must respond to her cry of distress & turn it into a song. Let’s make it happen".

The inimitable Prem Chopra Saab, my wonderful father-in-law in his classic style....on a mission to Save Soil.#SaveSoil@SadhguruJV @cpsavesoil pic.twitter.com/rJEu19Z66P — Sharman Joshi (@TheSharmanJoshi) April 15, 2022

Namaskaram Prem Chopra ji. Thank you for your Voice to #SaveSoil. Soil is a Mother like no other. No Life can escape her embrace. If our humanity is alive in our hearts, we must respond to her cry of distress & turn it into a song. Let’s make it happen. -Sg @cpsavesoil https://t.co/YCwe1PDMia — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) April 16, 2022

Shreya Goshal

Musician Sherya Goshal highlighted a performance video on 'Apni Maati' to promote the campaign. She added, "This is beautiful!! #ApniMaati found the most profound interpretation through the performance by these talented kids for the #SaveSoil cause. Really touched.@SadhguruJV".

This is beautiful!! #ApniMaati found the most profound interpretation through the performance by these talented kids for the #SaveSoil cause. Really touched.♥️🙏🏻 @SadhguruJV https://t.co/f9s7BOp0WS — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) April 1, 2022

Namaskaram Shreya- soil is the platform on which the Dance of Life happens. Without a stable platform, Life cannot dance with abandon. Let’s ensure our children & all future generations continue to celebrate Life. #SaveSoil. Let’s make it happen. Blessings. -Sg @cpsavesoil https://t.co/pSCVt2fDLd — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) April 4, 2022

Ajay Devgn

Actor Devgn articulated, "Happy to support this cause because healthy soil is the cornerstone of life. Wishing you the best on your #JourneyForSoil @SadhguruJV"

Happy to support this cause because healthy soil is the cornerstone of life.

Wishing you the best on your #JourneyForSoil @SadhguruJV https://t.co/xNTLbcZYWj#SaveSoil — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 31, 2022

Namaskaram Ajay. Thank you for your warm wishes & support. It is a privilege of the times that we have the resources, technology & competence to turn this situation around. Your Voice will help in unifying people for this Mission Critical effort to #SaveSoil. Blessings. -Sg https://t.co/O2Nv7dDgUv — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) April 1, 2022

Apart from them, Harbhajan Singh, Mouni Roy, Juhi Chawla, Sonu Nigam are a few other who lauded this initiative led by Sadhguru.

Image: Instagram/@actormaddy, Facebook/@AjayDevgn