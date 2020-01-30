Raai Laxmi's Photos That Spell Style, Sass And Glam All In One

South Indian actor Raai Laxmi is currently busy with her upcoming two Tamil films that include Cinderella and Miruga. The actor was seen last on the big screen in the movie Arjun Singh IPS, which was directed by Arshad Siddique. Raai Laxmi keeps her fans updated with the latest photos on Instagram. Recently, the actor posted a couple of pictures on Instagram and that grabbed the attention of the fans.

Check out some of Raai Laxmi's glamourous pictures:

Raai Laxmi has been spending time at the beach recently. Raai Laxmi donned an orange-black crop-top. She paired it with hoop earrings and she looked glamorous. Take a look.

This is yet another beautiful picture of the actor in a white swimsuit. Raai Laxmi paired her swimsuit with a black blazer. The actor accentuated her look by putting on huge glasses that were designed with a diamond border. Raai posed for a picture with an adorable cycle and a swim tube and the look is simply spell-binding.

Raai Laxmi is a model, stage performer, and actor who has worked in several films of various languages like Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. The actor made her Bollywood Debut in Akira, featuring alongside Sonakshi Sinha. The movie was released in the year 2016. In 2017, she worked for Julie 2. Earlier, Raai Laxmi made her Malayalam debut in the movie Rock N' Roll, featuring opposite Mohanlal. She will be next seen in a Kannada movie titled Jhansi.

