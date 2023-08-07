Last Updated:

Rabindranath Tagore Death Anniversary: Movie Adaptations Of His Literary Works

Rabindranath Tagore passed away on August 7, 1941. Here are some of the most celebrated works of the late polymath that were adapted cinematically.

Nitish Vashishtha
Chokher Bali, Aishwarya Rai, Rabindranath Tagore
1/6
Image: ANI

Chokher Bali features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and focuses on a tale of love, betrayal, and  desire. Adapted from Rabindranath Tagore's novel of the same name, Chokher Bali was released in 2003.

Ghar Baire, Satyajit Ray
2/6
Image: ANI

Tagore's novel Ghar Baire was adapted by filmmaker Satyajit Ray for a film, and was released in 1985. The film centres around themes of nationalism, politics and love.

Charulata, Rabindranath Tagore
3/6
Image: ANI

Satyajit Ray's Charulata (1964) has acquired the status of a classic. It is adapted from Tagore's novella Nastanirh, also known as The Broken Nest.

Kabuliwala, Rabindranath Tagore
4/6
Image: IMDb

Kabuliwala is adapted from one of Tagore's short stories of the same name and focuses on an emotional bond between a Kabuliwala from Afghanistan and a young girl in Kolkata.

Mrinal Sen, Rabindranath Tagore
5/6
Image: IMDb

Mrinal Sen's 1993 film was adapted from Kshudita Pashan (The Hungry Stones) as well as Sadat Hasan Manto's Badshahat ka Khatimah. The film features Dimple Kapadia in the lead role.

Char Adhyay, Rabindranath Tagore
6/6
Image: IMDb

The Kumar Shahani film was adapted from Tagore's last novel of the same name. Char Adhyay is about how patriotism and nationalism also have a negative effect on people and society at large.

