Rabindranath Tagore Death Anniversary: Movie Adaptations Of His Literary Works

Chokher Bali features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and focuses on a tale of love, betrayal, and desire. Adapted from Rabindranath Tagore's novel of the same name, Chokher Bali was released in 2003.
Tagore's novel Ghar Baire was adapted by filmmaker Satyajit Ray for a film, and was released in 1985. The film centres around themes of nationalism, politics and love.
Satyajit Ray's Charulata (1964) has acquired the status of a classic. It is adapted from Tagore's novella Nastanirh, also known as The Broken Nest.
Kabuliwala is adapted from one of Tagore's short stories of the same name and focuses on an emotional bond between a Kabuliwala from Afghanistan and a young girl in Kolkata.
Mrinal Sen's 1993 film was adapted from Kshudita Pashan (The Hungry Stones) as well as Sadat Hasan Manto's Badshahat ka Khatimah. The film features Dimple Kapadia in the lead role.