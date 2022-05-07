Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti: Poems, Quotes To Share On Bard Of Bengal's Birth Anniversary

Rabindranath Tagore is fondly remembered for his teachings and his commendable work in literature. Rabindranath Tagore was a Bengal polymath, who worked as a writer, poet, composer, playwright, philosopher, social reformer, and painter. He reshaped Bengali literature and music with Contextual Modernism in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. He was the first Indian to win a Nobel prize in the field of literature and gave several gems to the country in the form of his books and poems.

Every year, Rabindranath Tagore's birth anniversary is celebrated on May 7. Today, on the 151st Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti, here are some poems and quotes written by him to share on this special day.

Some poems by Rabindranath Tagore

Flower Pluck this little flower and take it, delay not! I fear lest it

droop and drop into the dust.



I may not find a place in thy garland, but honour it with a touch of

pain from thy hand and pluck it. I fear lest the day end before I am

aware, and the time of offering go by.



Though its colour be not deep and its smell be faint, use this flower

in thy service and pluck it while there is time.

Chain Of Pearls Mother, I shall weave a chain of pearls for thy neck

with my tears of sorrow.



The stars have wrought their anklets of light to deck thy feet,

but mine will hang upon thy breast.



Wealth and fame come from thee

and it is for thee to give or to withhold them.

But this my sorrow is absolutely mine own,

and when I bring it to thee as my offering

thou rewardest me with thy grace.

Where The Mind Is Without Fear Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high

Where knowledge is free

Where the world has not been broken up into fragments

By narrow domestic walls

Where words come out from the depth of truth

Where tireless striving stretches its arms towards perfection

Where the clear stream of reason has not lost its way

Into the dreary desert sand of dead habit

Where the mind is led forward by thee

Into ever-widening thought and action

Into that heaven of freedom, my Father, let my country awake.

Happy Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti quotes

The small wisdom is like water in a glass: clear, transparent, pure.

The great wisdom is like the water in the sea: dark, mysterious, impenetrable.

A mind all logic is like a knife all blade. It makes the hand bleed that uses it.

Death is not extinguishing the light; it is only putting out the lamp because the dawn has come.

Love is an endless mystery, because there is no reasonable cause that could explain it.

Let your life lightly dance on the edges of time like dew on the tip of a leaf.

Faith is the bird that feels the light and sings when the dawn is still dark.

By plucking her petals you do not gather the beauty of the flower.

I have spent a fortune traveling to distant shores and looked at lofty mountains and boundless oceans, and yet I haven’t found time to take a few steps from my house to look at a single dew drop on a single blade of grass.

If I can’t make it through one door, I’ll go through another door- or i’ll make a door. Something terrific will come no matter how dark the present.

Death is not extinguishing the light; it is only putting out the lamp because the dawn has come.

Image: Twitter/@incindia