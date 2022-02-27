'Radhe Shyam', 'The Batman' To 'RRR': List Of All Big Theatrical Releases In March

This month was a fruitful one for the box office as movies like Gangubai Kathiawadi, Valimai, Badhaai Do and more reigned the matinee houses. After a long pause owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, audiences have begun to step out of their houses to enjoy watching their favourite stars on the silver screens. Speaking of which, the month of March has a lot to offer for movie buffs. From RRR to The Batman, here we have listed down all the big upcoming films releasing in theatres this month. Check out the list below:

Hey Sinamika

The plot of the movie is still under wraps but going by trailer it appears to be a complex modern romantic story in addition to a love triangle. Hey Sinamika is all set to hit the big screens next month on March 3, 2022. Helmed by Brinda Gopal, the upcoming movie stars Kajal Aggarwal and Dulquer Salmaan in the lead roles.

Jhund

Helmed by Nagraj Manjule, Jhund is an upcoming biographical sports film starring Amitabh Bachchan, Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie outlines the exemplary story of Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO Slum Soccer. Jhund is all set to hit the big screens on March 4.

The Batman

Starring Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz, The Batman's plot is set in the second year of his fighting crime, the forthcoming film traces how Batman uncovers corruption in Gotham City. While doing so, he also hunts down the Riddler, a serial killer who targets the superhero. The film is scheduled to release theatrically on March 4.

The Kashmir Files

Starring Mithun Chakraborty and Anupam Kher, The Kashmir Files is set in the early 1990s as it outlines the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus caused due to insurgency in the state. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the movie was previously set to release theatrically in January. However, owing to the wild spread of the Omicron variant, the release date was postponed. Now, it will hit the matinee theatres on March 11.

Radhe Shyam

Radhe Shyam is a period romance movie starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film features Prabhas as a Palmist who falls in love with Pooja Hegde's doctor Prerana. What happens after is a tale of mystical romance with the main protagonists fighting against destiny to live a happily ever after. Radhe Shyam is gearing up for a theatrical release on March 11.

The Lost City

Starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum in the lead role, The Lost City is an upcoming adventure comedy film. Bankrolled by Paramount Pictures, the film also stars Daniel Radcliffe, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Brad Pitt in supporting roles. The Lost City will hit the big screens on March 12.

Bachchhan Paandey

Written jointly by Nischay Kuttanda and Farhad Samji, Bachchhan Paandey is a remake of the 2014 Tamil flick Jigarthanda. Featuring Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon, the movie is all set to hit theatres on March 18. The plot of the movie is an action-packed love tale of a ruthless gangster who leaves no stone unturned to protect his love.

RRR

RRR is bankrolled by Danayya and is gearing up to hit the silver screens on March 25. Apart from Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the movie also stars Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles. Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) is a fictional tale tracing the lives of two freedom fighters namely Alluri Sitaram Raju and Kumram Bheem from the early 20th century.

Image: Instagram/@alwaysramcharan, @actorprabhas, @thebatman