Rahul Vohra's Wife Wails For Justice In Hard-hitting Post: 'How Many More Dead Bodies?'

"How many more dead bodies will you sell?" a bereaved but now adamant for justice, Jyoti Tiwari taking to her Instagram account on Thursday asked the healthcare fraternity, who she has time and again blamed for 'taking away' the life of her actor-husband Rahul Vohra. He, a day before his death from COVID-19 on May 8, had taken to his Facebook account and informed the world about his miseries and said, "Even I would have been saved, had I been given proper treatment."

Today, instead of outrightly pinning the blame, Tiwari posed before the health fraternity a series of questions. She asked, "How many Rahul's are you going to kill, and the life of how many Jyoti's are you going to ruin?" Moving forward with her questions, she said, "Because of your carelessness, how many more screams are you going to shush, and how many dead bodies are you going to relish on?" Calling it all a 'game', she asks, and asks again, "Till when is this going to go one? " She concluded with her plea, "#Justiceforirahulvohra

'Fight-not for my Rahul, but for yours': Rahul Vohra's wife

This is not the first time that Mishra has come forward to talk about the death of her husband, and her apprehensions related to it. In a similar post uploaded on May 11, she had written,"Many of Rahul's dreams are left unfulfilled, he aimed at making it big in the industry, but that cannot happen now." Without taking names, she had blamed the healthcare facility for the shattering of the many dreams of Rahul, and his untimely death, which she back then had referred to as 'murder', she had said, "Those are the ones responsible, who saw my husband suffering right before their eyes and yet, kept giving us false updates."

Later in the post, she had asserted that there are many 'Jyotis', whose 'Rahuls' have been taken away by the healthcare system. "How can they leave people dying and sleep peacefully at night? she had asked and then, went on to demand support in 'the fight', saying, "Fight not for my Rahul, but for yours."

(Credit-Jyotitiwari/Insta)

