Raiza Wilson’s Dermatologist To Seek Legal Action Against The Actress For Defaming Her

Bigg Boss Tamil fame Raiza Wilson recently took to her Instagram story and shared an incident of her cosmetic surgery gone wrong. Raiza Wilson showed her face after the botched treatment and tagged the doctor who was responsible for the mishap in the now-deleted Instagram story.

The dermatologist Bhairavi Senthil has now shared a statement on social media where she has denied the allegations against her. She has also highlighted that she will seek legal action against Raiza.

Here's the statement —

"The said Ms. Ryza Wilson, who had undergone suchclinical procedure several times earlier and had no complaints, but after the treatment in the last occasion, she had developed bruises as minor side effect which shall appear in selective or rare cases, if medical advice is not strictly followed. The rupture is not so serious and it shall subside and heal naturally within a few days and shall not cause any damages to the skin. Ms. Ryza Wilson who is well aware of these facts has purposely made a statement.... to defame our clinic.... The statement made by Ryza Wilson is derogatory and had grossly affected the name, reputation of mine and my clinic. Therefore, I am constrained to initiate a legal proceeding against Raiza and shall claim apology and suitable compensation for the said defamation, loss, and mental agony suffered by me, for which Ms. Ryza Wilson alone shall be liable."

OMG OMG

Check her Insta story

It's a True NEWS ðŸ’”ðŸ’”ðŸ’”#RaizaWilson

ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ pic.twitter.com/vGt9m6OBQh — à®…à®®à¯à®®à®¾à®žà¯à®šà®¿ ðŸ‘¶ðŸ» (@Realm_of_Surya) April 17, 2021

On the Work front

Raiza Wilson made her first onscreen appearance with a minor role in Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 in 2017 in which she played the role of personal assistant of actor Kajol's character Vasundhara Parameshwar. She made her debut in the lead role with 2018 Tamil rom-com Pyar Ptema Kaadhal in which she starred opposite Harish Kalyan. The film was a critical and commercial success and she went to win Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut - South, Best Debut Actress at 8th SIIMA Awards, and many debut awards at other ceremonies.

Wilson received widespread media attention in Tamil Nadu after she appeared on the Tamil reality TV show Bigg Boss (Tamil) - Season 1, hosted by Kamal Haasan. She became the longest-lasting original female contestant on the show and she was evicted after 63 days. After her successful debut, Wilson collaborated with producer Yunvan Shankar Raja in the yet-to-be-released film Alice in which she will be appearing in a titular role. On the work front, Wilson has a number of other films in the pipeline including The Chase, Kadhalikka Yarumillai, F.I.R., and Hashtag Love.