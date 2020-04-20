When 'schoolboy' Rajeev Khandelwal Received An Award From PM Rajiv Gandhi; See Pic

Celebrities of the film industry are often seen expressing their appreciation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his initiatives. The honour of the stars when they had met the PM last year and clicked separate pictures with him, after that iconic selfie, was a testament to this fact. Another B-Town celebrity had a similar moment, with a Prime Minister, but over three decades ago.

Rajeev Khandelwal was the one who had the honour of meeting Rajiv Gandhi as a school boy. The actor went back in time to recall the moment when he was awarded by the then Prime Minister. The Aamir star revealed that he had stood second in the All-India essay-writing competition.

Sharing an epic throwback picture was not the only intention for Rajeev, as he also stated that the picture might be ‘irrelevant’ today, but not the subject of his essay. The Left Right Left star shared that the topic of his essay was ‘War begins in the minds of men’, something he felt was relevant even today.

Here’s the post

Rajiv Gandhi was India’s sixth Prime Minister, and was the grandson of India’s first PM Jawaharlal Nehru. Rajiv Gandhi held the Prime Minister's position from 1984-89, and was the leader of opposition in the Parliament when he was assassinated in 1991.

Meanwhile, Rajeev, who shot to fame with TV roles like Kahiin To Hoga and Left Right Left, ventured into films and starred in the critically acclaimed Aamir in his debut. Shaitan, Soundtrack and Table No 21 were some of his other accclaimed roles. He also features in web shows, like Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala and is set to star in Heartbeat on Zee 5.

