Rajinikanth And Kamal Haasan Pen Heartfelt Birthday Wishes For Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan sent warm wishes to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on his 69th birthday today, March 1. While Rajinikanth sent his 'heartfelt birthday wishes' to the CM, Haasan on the other hand shared a throwback picture with Stalin to mark his 'dear friend's birthday.

Apart from the legendary actors, MK Stalin received wishes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who prayed for his "long and healthy life", as well as from Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah among others.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Tuesday, March 1, Rajinikanth penned a birth note for the DMK president in Tamil, which reads,"My heartfelt birthday wishes to my friend and respected Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin."

Kamal Haasan also shared a throwback picture of him interacting with the politician and wrote, "My dear friend and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is celebrating his birthday today. My heartfelt birthday wishes to him for accommodating people of opposing opinions and strengthening his thinking and action. Long live." Take a look.

On the other hand, PM Narendra Modi penned a tweet sending 'best wishes' to Stalin. He wrote, "Best wishes to Tamil Nadu CM Thiru @mkstalin Ji on his birthday. I pray for his long and healthy life." Other politicians like Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan also shared a picture with Stalin as he sent him birthday wishes.

His tweet in Tamil read, "I met and congratulated Comrade MK Stalin who is celebrating his birthday today. I wish him further strengthening of the historic Kerala-Tamil Nadu relationship and his continued struggle for the noble principles enshrined in the Constitution of India."

Best wishes to Tamil Nadu CM Thiru @mkstalin Ji on his birthday. I pray for his long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 1, 2022

Prior to Stalin's birthday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had released the DMK President's autobiography, titled Ungalil Oruvan (One among you). As per ANI, it covers the first 23 years of Stalin's life, till the time he was arrested in 1976. Stalin is the 8th and current Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, and son of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi. He has been the President of the DMK party since August 2018.

(IMAGE: PTI)