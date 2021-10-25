Rajinikanth Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Thanks His Guru, K Balachander

Rajinikanth on Monday was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award by the Government of India in Delhi. He was honoured on stage by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Union Minister Anurag Thakur. The veteran was presented with mementos.

The 70-year-old conveyed his gratitude to the Government for selecting him for the honour. He also thanked his guru, late filmmaker K Balachander, his brother Satyanarayana Rao and a colleague from his days as a bus conductor. The 2.0 artist also extended a gratitude message for his fans and Tamil people.

After receiving his award, Rajinikanth said, "I am extremely happy to receive this prestigious award. My heartfelt thanks to Central government for honouring me with this most prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award."

"I dedicate this award to my guru, mentor K Balachander sir. To this moment, I remember him with great gratitude and my brother Satyanarayan Gaekwad, who is like my father, who brought me up, teaching me values and injecting spirituality in me", he added.

The actor then continued to say, "And to my bus transport colleague Raj Bahadur. When I was a bus conductor, he was the one who identified the acting talent in me and encouraged me to join cinema and all my producers and directors who produced my films, the technicians who worked in and co-artists, distributors, exhibitors, media, fans and Tamil people, without whom I am a nobody".

I dedicate this award to my Guru, my mentor K Balachander : @rajinikanth #NationalFilmAwards @MIB_India pic.twitter.com/xEUuF2DDuk — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) October 25, 2021

In the audience, were his daughter Aishwarya and son-in-law Dhanush, who were spotted clapping and recording the glorious moment. Dhanush was also honoured at the event, as he won the award for Best Actor, sharing it with Manoj Bajpayee, who too was seen applauding the superstar.

It was announced by the Government in April that he was the artist chosen for the honour. On Sunday, Rajinikanth had released a statement on Twitter.

"Tomorrow is an important occasion for me with two special landmarks. One, Dadasaheb Phalke Award being conferred upon me by the Government of India because of the love and support of the people", he stated.

He is also expected to launch an app created by his daughter Soundarya Vishagan, a filmmaker later in the day.