Rajinikanth Lands In Trouble After Activists Demand His Arrest; Read Details

Others

Rajinikanth was recently a part of the show Into The Wilds with Bear Grylls. The activists are now reportedly demanding his arrest for the same. Read on.

rajinikanth

South Superstar Rajinikanth made news recently when it was announced that the actor would be featured in an episode of Into The Wild with Bear Grylls. The actor shot the episode in Karnataka's Bandipur Tiger Reserve. Though the actor came out with mere bruises, the activists are now reportedly demanding an arrest of the actor for shooting in a tiger reserve.

Rajinikanth in trouble?

There are several speculations and facts stating that activists' main concern regarding the same was about the effect that the crew’s presence would have on the animals. According to the reports by a leading daily, the activists have stated that the presence of crew in the reserve could endanger the animals and also inflame forest fires that could rapidly spread due to dry weather conditions.

Reportedly, an activist named Joseph Hoover also stated that the team could have scheduled the shooting in the monsoon season. According to reports and stats, in the past, around 8000 hectares of green cover have been damaged because of forest fires in three years that are 2012, 2017 and 2019. However, Rajinikanth has not given any official statement regarding the same.

Also Read| Rajinikanth to feature in Bear Grylls' 'Man vs Wild', to stay in Bandipur forest

In the episode of Into The Wild with Bear Grylls, Rajinikanth reportedly made an appeal for water conservation. He added that this war of water-conserving has to be led at all levels including government, community as well as on the individual front. The actor also encouraged all Indians to come forward and contribute to water conservation.

Also Read| Channing Tatum, Brie Larson unleash their inner steel on the Bear Grylls' show

Also Read| First look at Rajinikanth's 'Man Vs Wild' out; Bear Grylls makes PM Modi reference

Also Read| Rajinikanth calls 'Man vs Wild' filmography with Bear Grylls, an unforgettable experience

Published:
