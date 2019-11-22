Rajinikanth: 'Meeting K Balachander Sir Was The Turning Point For Me In The Film Industry'

Legendary actor Rajinikanth has been honoured with the Icon of Golden Jubilee Award at the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI) this year. The superstar received the award in the presence of Amitabh Bachchan, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar and Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant at the 50th edition of the film festival. To make the occasion more memorable, the actor's wife Latha Rajinikanth and the audience alike gave a standing ovation to "Thalaivar", whose career in the Indian film industry spans over four decades and across several languages, namely, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

Shri. @rajinikanth dedicates the “Icon of Golden Jubilee of IFFI” award to all the directors, producers & crew he has had the pleasure of working throughout his illustrious career. #IFFI50 #IFFI2019 pic.twitter.com/Q48flMqayn — IFFI 2019 (@IFFIGoa) November 20, 2019

Speaking to the media after being honoured by the award Rajnikanth said, "First, when they announced this award to me, it was a very pleasant shock, I really thought did not deserve this honour. I humbly accepted this award and my heartfelt thanks to Indian fans. I am a natural person, I'm living my life just like other people in a normal manner. I'm just being myself."

"From my beginning till today, all credit goes to first my parents and God's blessing, all the producers and directors. Especially my fans they have supported me from the beginning till today," he added.

Journey & struggle

Talking about his journey and struggle he said, "My entire film journey's turning point is meeting K Balachander. He completely changed my life. I came to Madras joined the film institute to become an actor but I never thought of being a hero. Actually, in the institute I was in the Kannada batch, I did not know Tamil. We all know that he is a genius no doubt and he only told me to learn Tamil and said 'you see now where I will take you' he had so much confidence in me. He identified the talent in me and also made me aware of it."

"Apoorva Raagangal was just the beginning where I had a small part to play. The movie Moondru Mudichu was a proper introduction for me as a villain/ anti-hero. Even K Balachnader sir wanted me to be a good character artist. Even he did not think I'll be a big hero. Then Producer Kalaignanam came with the proposal of a hero and fortunately the picture clicked a big way, " he added.

'Language initial barrier'

Further talking about language being the initial barrier, Rajnikanth said, "The language was a problem and initially it was difficult to act in Hindi movies but gradually I picked up. To cope up with two-three languages was a task but later in the '80s and '90s I was concentrating on only Tamil. Being in Bangalore as a cosmopolitan city, people there know three languages so I was familiar with them and Marathi being my langue I knew that as well. Shivaji Rao Gaikwad is the real me, Rajnikanth came on later."

"I am a director's actor. The first step after I get a script always goes according to the director's choice and later if I feel there are any suggestions I give it to them. I improvise a lot as I am from a film institute. So we discuss and improvise where there is a need, " he added.

Introducing new gimmicks

Lastly addressing his unique style in every movie he said, "In the beginning days, I made a point that in every picture I had to introduce a style some gimmick because it is easy for a villain to take on mannerism but for a hero, it is not. Villain character has no boundaries but hero character has limits. For gimmicks, I give my own inputs and also practice accordingly. I enjoy my profession. I enjoy acting I do not take it as a work or burden I enjoy it as a game with no tension and that helps to get out creativity."

