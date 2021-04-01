Rajinikanth To Be Bestowed With Dadasaheb Phalke Award: I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar 

Considered among the most popular and ‘stylish’ actors of the film industry, Rajinikanth is all set to add another feather to his cap. The veteran actor will be honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the Ministry of Information and Broacasting announced on Thursday. The award will be given to the Tamil superstar on May 3, where National Awards will also be handed out, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar informed.

Rajinikanth to be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award

The jury that nominated Rajinikanth for the award included Asha Bhosle, Mohanlal, Viswajeet Chattetrjee, Shankar Mahadevan and Subhash Ghai.

Happy to announce #Dadasaheb Phalke award for 2019 to one of the greatest actors in history of Indian cinema Rajnikant ji



His contribution as actor, producer and screenwriter has been iconic



I thank Jury @ashabhosle @SubhashGhai1 @Mohanlal@Shankar_Live #BiswajeetChatterjee pic.twitter.com/b17qv6D6BP — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) April 1, 2021

"The award is in honour of Dadasaheb Phalke, who had made the first Indian film in 1913, Raja Harishchandra and he is known as the founder of Indian cinema. We are privileged that people across the nation have contributed to film industry," Javadekar stated.

Rajinikanth had been felicitated with the 'Icon of Global Jubilee' award at the Government-hosted International Film Festival of India at a grand ceremony in 2019. Among the other honours for Rajinikanth include the Padma Bhushan in 2000 and Padma Vibhushan Award in 2016.

Amitabh Bachhcan was the previous winner of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, announced in September 2019, However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, like the recently-announced National Award, the Dadasaheb Phalke award too were not announced last year.

Rajinikanth, who had started his career in the ‘70s, went on to feature in movies across languages like Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Hindi, before emerging as a superstar in Tamil cinema. Starting from content-driven roles in his mentor K Balachander’s films and other ventures like Mani Ratnam’s Thalapathi, he became popular for his ‘massy’ roles like Baashha and later ones like Sivaji: The Boss, Petta and Darbar, where his stylish moves and gravity-defying action sequences fetched him a massive fan following across the globe.

Rajinikanth had made a grand announcement to formally launch his political party in January this year, but changed his decision citing his ill-health. He is currently shooting for the movie Annaatthe.