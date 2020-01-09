WATCH: Rajinikanth’s 'Darbar' Celebrated With Fanfare In Mumbai

Rajinikanth’s latest release Darbar was celebrated with fanfare by the fans in Mumbai. The ‘superstar’s die-hard fans were seen having gala time as the movie hit the theatres on Thursday. They were seen bursting crackers, playing music and dancing outside the theatres ahead of the first day, first show. A feast was also arranged for the people gathered at the venue. The fans even danced in front of the massive posters of Rajinikanth, while even pouring milk over it. Those were also the scenes in various parts of the country, primarily in Tamil Nadu. Even Rajinikanth’s daughters were seen enjoying the film at the first show.

