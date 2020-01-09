Rajinikanth's Lines In The Song 'Chumma Kazhi' Make It One Of A Kind; Here Is Why

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander recently spoke about the song Chumma Kizhi and how superstar Rajinikanth’s few words made the song special. He was delighted to have the man himself in the recording studio. He also spoke about how he created a song for Rajinikanth.

Anirudh Ravichander talks about Rajinikanth’s part in Chumma Kazhi

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander recently spoke about how he felt when superstar Rajinikanth recorded with him. In a recent interview with a leading daily, Anirudh Ravichander spoke about having Rajinikanth in the studio and his recording experience with him. He said that Rajinikanth had been recording a line for a song for the first time. He said that it was a surreal experience for the entire studio when he spoke the words for the song. He also spoke about how he creates songs for Rajinikanth. He said that he follows his heart. He added that whichever song excites him as a fan, he locks it down. There are a few signature Thalaivar sounds that he has included like “Hey Hey” in the superstar theme song.

About Darbar

Darbar is a film that is being written and directed by A. R. Murugadoss. The film stars actors Nayanthara, Rajinikanth, and Prateik in pivotal roles. Darbar has been produced by A. Subaskaran. It also stars Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty in a negative role. The film will feature Rajinikanth as a police officer after around 25 years. This has left the fans in frenzzy. Have a look at how the people are reacting to the film.

