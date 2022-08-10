Raksha Bandhan 2022: Images, Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp Status And Facebook Status

Raksha Bandhan is a Hindu festival that celebrates the bond between siblings. The day is observed every year with a sister tying a 'Rakhi' on her brother's wrist. The occasion becomes more enjoyable and memorable with beautiful rakhis, sweets and rituals like 'puja' as any Hindu festival is incomplete without offering prayers to God. On the auspicious occasion, here are some images, wishes and quotes to wish loved ones.

Raksha Bandhan 2022 wishes

Here are some beautiful Raksha Bandhan wishes to send to loved ones:

The only thing that brings tears in my eyes is missing your annoying laughter and love-filled fights. This rakhi, I am sending blessings your way!

I wish you were here with me, tying rakhi on my wrist and fighting with me for your gift. Miss you sister!

Dear sister, on the day of Raksha Bandhan, I want to thank you for each and everything you did for me. You are a gift to my heart and friend to my spirit. Thanks for making life so beautiful.

You will always be on the top of my go-to-person list if I have to find someone to annoy. I love you and Happy Raksha Bandhan.

It is amazing that we got to grow up together. You are as sweet as sugar, You are the best friend and wonderful brother a sister can ask for. On this precious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I pray to God to bless you with long life and good health. Happy Raksha Bandhan to you.

Raksha Bandhan 2022 quotes

Take a look at these Raksha Bandhan quotes:

“Having a sister is like having a best friend you can’t get rid of. You know whatever you do, they’ll still be there."– Amy Li

"Sometimes being a brother is even better than being a superhero"- Marc Brown, American Author

“There’s no other love like the love for a brother. There’s no other love like the love from a brother." -Astrid Alauda

"Brothers and sisters are as close as hands and feet."

"Our brothers and sisters are there with us from the dawn of our personal stories to the inevitable dusk -Susan Scarf Merrell

Raksha Bandhan 2022 images

Raksha Bandhan Facebook/WhatsApp status