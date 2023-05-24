Ram Charan's Dhruva To Shahid Kapoor Starrer Haider, Indian Films Shot In Kashmir

Quick links:
The third ongoing G20 Summit began in Srinagar, Kashmir, on May 22 and will conclude on May 24. Several delegates attended the three-day event including Ram Charan.
Ram Charan represented the Indian Film Industry to discuss film tourism for cultural preservation and economic growth. He also highlighted how India is an ideal filming destination.
Reminiscing his time in Kashmir, Ram Charan talked about shooting his 2016 film Dhruva in the same place. He also recalled coming with his dad to Kashmir as a child to watch him shoot for his films.
Ram Charan and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Dhruva was partially shot in Kashmir. In the film, he played the role of an IPS officer. Now, let's take a look at other films that were shot in Kashmir.
Haider starring Shahid Kapoor was shot in several parts of Kashmir including the Kehribal area in Anantnag, Pahalgam, and more. It was also filmed in Sonamarg, old Srinagar, and Naseem Bagh.
Notebook starring Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl was completely shot in the valley of Kashmir. The movie was filmed in and around the Dal Lake in Kashmir.
Mission Kashmir was also shot in the Kashmir valley. Hrithik Roshan and the entire team traveled to Srinagar amid tight security to shoot for the film.
Fitoor starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Katrina Kaif was majorly shot in Srinagar, Kashmir. It was also filmed on the banks of Dal Lake. A few parts, however, were shot in Humayun's Tomb in Delhi.
Tahaan - A Boy With a Grenade was based on the life you an eight-year-old boy and his donkey to embark on their little mission. This film was shot in Jammu and Kashmir.
Piyush Jha's directorial film Sikandar released back in 2009 was filmed in the Pahalgam area of Kashmir, and in some regions of Uri. The film was about a boy who wished to be a footballer.