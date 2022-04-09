Ram Navami 2022: Know All About Ram Navami Significance, Puja Timings, Mantra & More

The auspicious occasion of Ram Navami will be observed this year on April 10. According to the Hindu calendar, Ram Navami is celebrated on the Navami Tithi in Shukla Paksha of the Chaitra month. The day is celebrated widely to commemorate the birth of Lord Rama in Ayodhya to King Dasharatha and Queen Kaushalya in the Treta Yuga.

According to mythological references, it is believed that the exact midtime of this period marks the moment of Lord Rama’s birth. Therefore, a lot of people observe 12:00 PM as the Madhyahna mark due because of the usage of western clocks, as per Drik Panchang. Ayodhya which is the birthplace of Lord Rama is one of the prime destinations to visit during the occasion as the celebrations are galore there.

Ram Navami 2022 Puja timings

This year the Navami will start at 3:53 PM on April 9, 2022, and will go on till 5:45 PM on April 10, 2022. The Madhyahna period will set in at 10:45 AM and end at 13.14 PM. The exact Madhyahna moment will be observed at 12:00 PM. The Brahma Muhurta will set in at 4:16 AM and end at 5:02 AM. Vijaya Muhurta will set in at 14.03 PM and end at 14:53 PM. The Godhuli Muhurta will start at 17:58 PM and go on till 18:22 PM.

Ram Navami 2022 significance

The festival holds a great significance in the life of every Hindu as the day marks the birth of Lord Rama on Earth. The seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu was born in Ayodhya to King Dasharatha and Queen Kausalya in the Treta Yug. It is believed that he vanquished the demon king Ravana, who had kidnapped his wife Sita.

Ram Navami 2022 puja mantra

Om Shri Ramaya Namah

Shri Rama, Jaya Rama, Jaya Jaya Rama

Om Dasharathaye Vidmahe Sitavallabhaya Dhimahi, Tanno Rama Prachodayat