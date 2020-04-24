Ramadan: Bollywood stars wish peace, urge to be at home; Adnan shares rendition of Azaan

With the COVID-19 pandemic spreading uncertainty around the world, the celebration of the joyous occasion of Ramadan is likely to be different this year. However, people have been expressing hope and praying for happiness and the return normalcy in the gloomy times. That was evident when celebrities from the film industry conveyed their wishes to their fans and well-wishers as the beginning of the holy month was marked in parts of the world.

Many celebrities took to Twitter to express their thoughts and put out messages of peace, love and safety during the time of prayer and reflection. Ali Fazal expressed the current mood in a video, where he urged all to stay at home, and pray from home, amid the lockdown.

Ramzaan Mubaarak! Be safe. मैं भी घरपे ही हूँ । कल परसों शायद अगर पेर्मिशन मिली तो निकलूँगा थोड़ा राशन का समान पोहोचाने । अगर नहीं तो भी ठीक है। Taking all safety measures even while stepping out. #Ramzaan pic.twitter.com/k7r3DXudvb — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) April 23, 2020

Huma Qureshi also urged everyone to pray from home, while posting how she was praying for all in the difficult times. The actor expressed a ‘special dua’ for the frontliners in the battle against the pandemic, while highlighting that compassion, service and support for one another was the need of the hour.

Ramadan is almost here!Praying for everyone in these difficult times.Compassion, service&support for one another is the need of the hour & a special dua for those fighting for us at the frontlines of this pandemic ❤️🙏🏻 Everyone please stay at home and stay safe ! Pray from Home pic.twitter.com/vgO586MJVY — Huma S Qureshi (@humasqureshi) April 23, 2020

Jaaved Jaaferi too stressed on the importance of staying at home and use lockdown as an opportunity to come closer to the Almighty, and understand his message. The actor wished for compassion, peace, love and healing in the Holy Month.

🌘✨🌙✨🌒✨🌙✨

RAMADAAN KAREEM

🌘✨🌙✨🌒✨🌙✨

May the blessings of this month encompass your families.May we all stay home and use the lockdown as an opportunity to come closer to our Creator, understand His Message and reflect on it.

May Peace Love & Healing prevail.

🤗❤️ — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) April 24, 2020

Anupam Kher, Nagma, Sunil Grover, Dulquer Salmaan, Priyamani, Vijender Singh are among the others who conveyed their greetings and messages of love and peacefor the occasion.

Here are the tweets:

#RamadanMubarak !! Love and peace always. 🙏 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 24, 2020

Ramzan Mubarak 🤗 — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) April 23, 2020

Ramadan Mubarak everyone !!! pic.twitter.com/zpjtLqT09G — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) April 23, 2020

Ramadan Mubarak to all my Muslim friends and their families pic.twitter.com/L8KbE1bU17 — Priyamani Raj (@priyamani6) April 24, 2020

May Ramadan brighten your life 🙏🏽#RamadanMubarak — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) April 24, 2020

One of the best messages was from Adnan Sami. The singer-music composer performed a rendition of the Azaan (the call to prayer) in his voice, along with a rousing music.

The Azaan ( Azan / Adhan ) recited by me. #Ramadan Kareem! 🤲📿💖 pic.twitter.com/aVXXKZKFS3 — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) April 24, 2020

Muslims around the world indulge in prayers and ‘roza’ or fasting during Ramadan. The conclusion of the month is marked by the celebration of Eid.

