Ramadan: Bollywood Stars Wish Peace, Urge To Be At Home; Adnan Shares Rendition Of Azaan

As the beginning of Holy Month of Ramadan was marked, Bollywood stars wished peace and urged their fans to be at home. Adnan Sami shared a rendition of Azaan.

With the COVID-19 pandemic spreading uncertainty around the world, the celebration of the joyous occasion of Ramadan is likely to be different this year. However, people have been expressing hope and praying for happiness and the return normalcy in the gloomy times. That was evident when celebrities from the film industry conveyed their wishes to their fans and well-wishers as the beginning of the holy month was marked in parts of the world. 

Many celebrities took to Twitter to express their thoughts and put out messages of peace, love and safety during the time of prayer and reflection. Ali Fazal expressed the current mood in a video, where he urged all to stay at home, and pray from home, amid the lockdown.

Huma Qureshi also urged everyone to pray from home, while posting how she was praying for all in the difficult times. The actor expressed a ‘special dua’ for the frontliners in the battle against the pandemic, while highlighting that compassion, service and support for one another was the need of the hour.  

Jaaved Jaaferi too stressed on the importance of staying at home and use lockdown as an opportunity to come closer to the Almighty, and understand his message. The actor wished for compassion, peace, love and healing in the Holy Month.  

Anupam Kher, Nagma, Sunil Grover, Dulquer Salmaan, Priyamani, Vijender Singh are among the others who conveyed their greetings and messages of love and peacefor the occasion.

One of the best messages was from Adnan Sami. The singer-music composer performed a rendition of the Azaan (the call to prayer) in his voice, along with a rousing music. 

Muslims around the world indulge in prayers and ‘roza’ or fasting during Ramadan. The conclusion of the month is marked by the celebration of Eid.

