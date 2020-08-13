Ramdas Athawale Says CBI Must Probe Injustice To Sushant; Slams Mumbai Cops & Sharad Pawar

As the probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death intensifies, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday accused Mumbai police of not carrying out a proper investigation. This statement from the NDA leader comes amid widespread similar claims miring the probe in controversy, ranging from not even filing an FIR till now to allegedly destroying evidence and even scuppering the probe under political pressure.

Speaking to ANI, the RPI chief alleged injustice with Sushant, adding that the CBI should investigate thoroughly and bring the culprit to the fore.

"Since the first day, the Mumbai police did not carry the investigation in the proper direction. The decision for the CBI inquiry is correct. There was injustice with Sushant. CBI should investigate who is responsible for this matter," said Athawale.

Furthermore, Athawale rebuked the statement by Sharad Pawar, asserting that the NCP supreme shouldn't have made such a remark. NCP chief Sharad Pawar mocked his own grand-nephew Parth Pawar for his demand to refer the Sushant Singh Rajput death case to the CBI. He opined that there would be no opposition if someone sought a CBI investigation in the case

"Sharad Pawar should not have said like this. Parth Pawar has the right to say that CBI inquiry should be held," said Athawale.

Sushant's family fights for justice

Sushant’s family is currently involved in a legal battle seeking truth and justice for the actor. A First Information Report had been registered by Patna Police after KK Singh alleged that Rhea Chakraborty had abetted his son’s alleged suicide, that she befriended him only for career aspects. Apart from claiming she had stolen cash and other valuables, the FIR also alleged that she gave him an overdose of medicines, and also questioned the transfer of Rs 15 crore from Sushant’s account to an unrelated account.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centre and the Maharashtra and Bihar governments, respondents in the petition filed by Rhea Chakraborty in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, to file a written note before the court by August 13. The written submissions by Bihar Police and Rhea Chakraborty have been accessed by Republic.

Republic TV has brought out numerous exclusive details before and after the death of Sushant. Sensational revelations of Sushant’s expenses for Rhea, statements of Sushant’s bodyguard, family lawyer, flatmates, friends, and interview of Ankita Lokhande that unearthed sensational information.

