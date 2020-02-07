Ramya Krishnan All Set To Play A Mother Again? Read To Know Full Details

Ramya Krishnan’s stint on SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali series garnered her critical acclaim from all corners of the film industry. She gained a huge fanbase across the nation. Her portrayal of Sivagami Devi even brought her many awards including Best Supporting Actress at Nandi Awards by the Government of Andhra Pradesh.

Ramya Krishnan to play a mother again?

There have been certain reports that have been doing the rounds on the internet that suggest Ramya Krishnan will be donning on the role of a mother once again. Reportedly, she will be seen playing the role of a mother to two young actors in an upcoming film. Given her record in the role of a mother, it will be interesting to see Ramya Krishnan don the role again.

It is a well-known fact that she has two highly anticipated projects in her kitty. One of them is Varun Tej’s boxing drama. While the other one is Puri Jagannadh and Vijay Deverakonda’s sports drama. It is unknown as to which film will see Ramya Krishnan play the role of a mother.

Both the said films are reportedly going to see a pan-India release. The films will be dubbed in various languages, including Hindi, to attract a much larger audience. Any confirmation on the same is yet to be revealed.

On the other hand, it is known that Mohan Raja has been working on a Tamil remake of the 2019 Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Andhadhun. There have been reports that suggest Ramya Krishnan has been roped in for Tabu's role in the film. The final draft of the film is currently being prepared and hence, one can expect an official confirmation on the same soon.

Ramya Krishnan has also been grabbing a few headlines after a photoshoot. The actor recently shot for Suhasini Mani Ratnam’s limited edition calendar. She modelled and posed as a recreation of a Ravi Varma painting sporting a bright red saree in the pictures.

