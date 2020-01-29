Ramya Krishnan To Step Into Tabu's Shoes For The Tamil Remake Of 'Andhadhun'?

Mohan Raja, who is well-known for making hit remakes, is all set to remake yet another hit Bollywood movie. Mohan Raja is working on the Tamil version of the 2019 hit film Andhadhun. According to a report in a leading daily, actor Ramya Krishnan is being approached for Tabu's role in the Tamil remake. Official confirmation of the same is yet to be made.

ALSO READ | Riteish Deshmukh Reviews Saif Ali Khan-Alaya-Tabu's 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

Ramya Krishnan in Tamil Andhadhun

Ramya Krishnan is known for her role as Shivagami in the Baahubali series. She also played the role of Shakti Seshadri in the TV series Queen, which is loosely based on the life of the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. The makers of the Tamil Andhadhun are very keen to have Ramya on board but the actor is, reportedly, yet to sign the deal.

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut Starrer Thalaivi Or Ramya Krishnan’s Queen- Who Came Close To Jayalalithaa?

While Ramya might be playing the role of Tabu in the movie, the report confirms that Prashanth will play the character portrayed by Ayushmann in the Hindi original. Prashanth was last seen in the movie Vinaya Vidheya Rama which was released in the year 2019.

The rights of the film have been obtained by Prashanth's father and filmmaker-actor Thiagarajan. Thiagarajan had said in an interview with a leading newspaper that almost every production house wanted to get the remake rights of the film, but he managed to get it.

ALSO READ | Queen: Teaser For Ramya Krishnan's Series Shows An Interesting Take On J Jayalalithaa Life

A source shared with the daily that Mohan Raja is working on the final draft of the film. The cast might be revealed soon by the makers. The shoot is also said to start in the coming days.

ALSO READ | Queen: Trouble For Ramya Krishnan's Venture, Jayalalitha's Niece Moves Madras HC For Stay

Prashanth was a part of the Tamil remake of the movie Johnny Gaddar. The movie was named Johnny. It was directed by Sriram Raghavan, the director of the Hindi Andhadhun. The report also claims that there were rumours that Siddharth and Dhanush were also interested in featuring in the Tamil remake.

ALSO READ | Ramya Krishnan Talks About Queen, Says It Is Not Based On Jayalalithaa

(Image Courtesy: Ramya Krishnan Facebook & Andhadhun Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.