'Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls' To 'The Gray Man', What To Watch On Netflix In July?

There are a number of films and shows that the audience has been waiting for months and are all set to release on Netflix this month. If you're wondering what to watch on Netflix this month, look no further. Here are some of the highly-anticipated Netflix July releases to look forward to.

What to watch on Netflix in July 2022

Major - July 3

Adivi Sesh was most recently seen in the film Major, in which he stepped into the shoes of the late soldier Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who laid down his life for the nation during the 26/11 terrorist attack in Mumbai. The film was all about his life and how he strived to give it all for his country. The film also saw Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Murali Sharma, Prakash Raj and others in pivotal roles.

Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls - July 8

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh will soon be seen on 'India’s first interactive show', in which he will go on an adventure with Bear Grylls. The actor is expected to perform his own stunts while in the wild and do whatever it takes to survive. The thrilling trailer of the upcoming show is full of action and adventure, and fans can't wait to watch it on July 8.

Masaba Masaba 2 - July 29

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta is all set to return with the much-awaited Masaba Masaba 2 on July 29. The season will be helmed by Sonam Nair and will witness the youngster navigate through life and love. The show will also star Neena Gupta, Kusha Kapila, Kareema Barry, Barkha Singh and others.

The Gray Man - July 22

The upcoming action flick will see the popular Indian actor Dhanush in a pivotal role alongside Hollywood's Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Chris Evans and more. The clips from the film, that have been shared online so far, promise an entertaining and edge-of-the-seat action film that will be sure to leave fans in awe. The film will release online on July 22 and will also get a limited theatrical release on July 15.

Jaadugar - July 15

Jitendra Kumar, Arushi Sharma and Jaaved Jaaferi are currently gearing up for the release of their much-awaited film, which is scheduled to release on Netflix on July 15. The film will follow Meenu, a magician, who must prove himself in an inter-colony football tournament, so he can tie the knot with the love of his life.