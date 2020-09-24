Moneybagg Yo Says He Was 'not The Target' In The Las Vegas Shooting Incident

Rapper MoneyBagg Yo was reportedly in a shooting incident in Las Vegas on Tuesday, September 22. The incident occurred at around 11 PM outside the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. The 29-year-old Rapper was reportedly celebrating his birthday with his girlfriend Ariana “Ari” Fletcher and his friends when the shooting took place. Two days after the incident took place, the rapper finally addressed what had happened that night. Read on to find out, “Was Moneybagg Yo shot at in Las Vegas?”

Moneybagg Yo birthday shooting incident

Was Moneybagg Yo shot at in Las Vegas?

The Memphis rapper addressed the incident in a series of Instagram stories he uploaded on September 23. The rapper surprisedly asked, “Shot at who?” He then went on to claim that neither he nor anyone he knew was the target of the Las Vegas shooting. However, a report on TMZ revealed that the law enforcement officials stated that a group of people outside the Aria had gotten into an altercation while in the valet section.

Source: Moneybagg Yo (Instagram)

Hence, when he altercation turned more serious, one person fired the gunshots. A young woman was reportedly the victim of the gunshots as she had suffered from a minor grazing injury and was treated at the nearest hospital soon. A person present at the scene was doing an Instagram Live, hence, when the shots rang out, the chaos was captured on screen. Viewers can hear three shots of what sounds like close-range firing following which someone yelled, "They're coming back" and then tires screech.

Welcome to Las Vegas... Shooting at the Aria thanks to Sisolak’s new approved visitors! pic.twitter.com/eHOX259vur — NetworkinVegas.com (@Networkinvegas) September 23, 2020

Who is the suspect in the shooting incidence?

The report has revealed that the investigating officers are still not aware of who the suspect was. The 29-year-old rapper MoneyBagg Yo insisted that he was not the target. But fans have good reason to think that he was. Back in 2017, Moneybagg Yo's sprinter van was reportedly targeted in New Jersey while he was on tour. It was reported that two men inside the van suffered gunshot wounds. Moreover, in 2016, a woman was killed after gunfire erupted at one of the rapper's Mississippi concerts.

MoneyBagg Yo: About the Rapper

Demario DeWayne White, Jr. is better known by his stage name Moneybagg Yo. The American rapper and songwriter is currently signed to Yo Gotti's record label. He even has his own label Bread Gang Music Group. According to a report on Billboard Magazine, the Tennessee Rapper's first two projects debuted at No. 5 and No. 16 on the Billboard 200. However, his highest-charting project so far has been the album, Time Served, debuting at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 in 2020.

Promo Image Source: Moneybagg (Instagram)

