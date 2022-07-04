Ratan Sharda Condemns 'Kaali' Poster, Accuses Filmmaker Of Trying To 'instigate Hindus'

Indian filmmaker Leena Manimekalai found herself in the midst of a controversy after the poster of her documentary film, Kaali featured a depiction of the Hindu Goddess. The poster saw a woman dressed as the Goddess holding a cigarette in her hand and smoking with the LGBTQ community’s pride flag in the background. The poster has sparked a massive controversy about religious sentiments and author Ratan Sharda spoke to Republic Media Network as he accused the filmmaker of trying to 'instigate Hindus'.

Ratan Sharda speaks about Kaali poster controversy

The author mentioned that the insults against the Goddess are 'not something new'. He recalled artist M. F. Husain's 'obsene' work based on Gods and Goddesses and mentioned that when his work sparked a row and faced objection, it was Hindus who were 'painted in a bad light'.

He also stated that the Kaali movie's filmmaker knows that Hindus will protest the poster that has become a massive talking point online, and will take the legal route in the matter. He said,

"When M. F. Husain started the process of creating the most obscene paintings of Hindu Gods and Goddesses when people objected, Hindus were painted in a bad light, saying that 'there is freedom of expression'. But, when something similar happens, freedom of expression goes for a toss. This filmmaker knows Hindus will protest, it will become a legal issue and she will gain a lot of TRP and she will become a heroine and will be called for seminars. She knows Hindus will only take the legal way. This freedom is what makes her instigate Hindus into this kind of frenzy, so she can tell the world they Hindus are hateful."

Kaali poster controversy

Leena Manimekalai took to Twitter to share the Kaali movie poster, which enraged several netizens, who believe the poster is 'provoking sentiments'. Advocate Vineet Jindal has filed a case against the director in the Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) and spoke to Republic and called the poster 'completely offensive and objectionable'. He mentioned that 'legal action' must be taken in the matter and that the Delhi police have also lodged an FIR against her.

Image: Twitter/@Ratan Sharda, Facebook/@leenaManimekalai