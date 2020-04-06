Ratan Tata lighting candle in battle against COVID-19 leaves celebs, netizens awestruck

The battle against COVID-19 is among the gravest challenges faced by India, but when the biggest names in the country back it, one can believe we can overcome it. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself has been lifting the morale of the citizens by announcing numerous initiatives and urging the citizens of the country to join. And other big names have been partnering the PM in his mission.

Apart from donating crores of rupees to the PM’s relief fund PM-CARES, and other relief funds, these names have also been inspiring with smaller gestures too. One such name has been Ratan Tata.

The veteran industrialist had already left netizens awestruck by pledging Rs 1500 crore in the fight against COVID-19. On Sunday, the Chairman of Tata Group inspired by just lighting a small candle as the PM urged India to stand united in the fight with lights.

The picture of Ratan Tata standing with the candle in his hand has been going viral on social media. Netizens termed him a ‘living legend’, one wrote that he doesn’t need a Bharat Ratna, and others wrote how they were completely inspired.

Here are the responses

Ratan Tata. A man who doesn't need a Bharat ratna, it needs him. pic.twitter.com/QWHp27Qajv — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) April 5, 2020

#9बजे9मिनट Hats off to this man. Everyday he is an inspiration. A legend Mr. Ratan Tata pic.twitter.com/Cof6XGr1ie — Uday (@Vanshah21) April 5, 2020

Hats Off to this Living Legend...

Desh ke ...Ratan Tata .. 🙏💐 pic.twitter.com/XKepoJJsam — Chandan💮Fragrance of Soul💮 (@luckychandan) April 5, 2020

This is #RatanTata .

RatanTata donates 1500 crores for the fight against corona.

RatanTata doesn't believe that lighting lamps is gonna kill corona.

RatanTata still participates #9MinutesForIndia to show support and spread positivity & unity.

Be like Ratan Tata. pic.twitter.com/SmaAP3yLBC — Raana (@the_raana) April 5, 2020

Even celebrities like Rahul Vaidya and Shraddha Das were left awestruck. The singer termed him ‘Sir Tata’ and a #MondayMotivation, while the actor wrote that if the veteran was doing it, the gesture might be right.

Though Sourav Ganguly did not react specifically to his gesture of lighting a candle, Ratan Tata’s post earlier in the day of being united in the fight against COVID-19 left him awestruck. The BCCI President wrote that he was in awe of Ratan Tata.

I am in awe of this person @RNTata2000 ... may u live 100 years sir https://t.co/SmhEGjwCEd — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) April 5, 2020

Like Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani and his family, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, were some of the other big names to have participated in the gesture. Meanwhile, India is on day 13 of the 21-day lockdown against COVID-19, with over 100 deaths reported in over 3500 cases.

