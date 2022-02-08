Ratha Saptami 2022 Wishes: Greetings, Images, Slokas, Mantra, Timings And More

Ratha Saptami is considered to be one of the most auspicious festivals. It is celebrated on the seventh day of Shukla Paksha of Magh. On this day, Hindu devotees from all around the world worship Lord Surya for his utmost significance in their lives. It is believed that Surya Deva illuminated light over the whole world on the Saptami Tithi and so, it is considered as the birthday of God Surya and is widely known as Surya Jayanti or Achala Saptami.

As the auspicious festival is around the corner, here we bring you Ratha Saptami 2022 wishes, greetings, images, slokas, and much more.

Ratha Saptami 2022 wishes and greetings

Ratha Saptami 2022 images

Ratha Saptami Mantra and Slokas

Brahmaswaroopo udaye madhyahnethu Maheswaraha, Asthakale swayam Vishnu Trayimoorthi Diwakaraha.

Surya Mantra- Namah Suryaya Shantaya Sarvaroga Nivaarine Ayu rarogya maisvairyam dehi devah jagatpate

Om Sapt Turangay Vidhmahe Sahasra Kirnay Dheemahi Tanno Ravi Prachodyat

Om Bhaskaray Vidmahe Mahadutyathikaraya Dheemahi Tanah Surya Prachodayat

Ratha Saptami Timings

Ratha Saptami Date: Monday, February 7, 2022

Snan Muhurat on Ratha Saptami - 05:22 to 07:06am

Saptami Tithi Begins - 04:37 am on Feb 07, 2022

Saptami Tithi Ends - 06:15am on Feb 08, 2022



Image: Instagram@monica_tiwari_official