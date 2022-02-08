Last Updated:

Ratha Saptami 2022 Wishes: Greetings, Images, Slokas, Mantra, Timings And More

The festival of Ratha Saptami is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Surya. On this auspicious day, greet your loved ones with greetings wishes & more.

Written By
Sneha Biswas
Ratha Saptami 2022

Image: Instagram@monica_tiwari_official


Ratha Saptami is considered to be one of the most auspicious festivals. It is celebrated on the seventh day of Shukla Paksha of Magh. On this day, Hindu devotees from all around the world worship Lord Surya for his utmost significance in their lives. It is believed that Surya Deva illuminated light over the whole world on the Saptami Tithi and so, it is considered as the birthday of God Surya and is widely known as Surya Jayanti or Achala Saptami. 

As the auspicious festival is around the corner, here we bring you Ratha Saptami 2022 wishes, greetings, images, slokas, and much more.

Ratha Saptami 2022 wishes and greetings

  • The sun is our lord and without the sun, life is not possible on Earth. So let us celebrate the shining presence on the auspicious day of Ratha Saptami.

  • May you be showered with the Sun God's choicest blessings on Ratha Saptami. A very blissful Ratha Saptami to you and your loved ones.

  • Praying to Surya Dev that he showers you with peace, happiness, wealth, and good health on the auspicious day of Ratha Saptami.

  • Only light can drive out darkness. May this Ratha Saptami bring light to your life just like the sun radiates light and warmth during the day.

  • On Ratha Saptami, here's wishing you and your family a very healthy, happy and prosperous life. May you be blessed by Surya Bhagwan, the God of light, warmth and energy.

  • May the Sun God shower you with his choicest blessings, and may you lead a blissful life. Happy Ratha Saptami.

  • Let the festive spirit embrace you and your loved ones on this special occasion. Wishing you a happy Ratha Saptami!

Ratha Saptami 2022 images

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gyan Rajhans (@gyanrajhans)

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Spot News 18 (@spotnews18)

Ratha Saptami Mantra and Slokas

  • Brahmaswaroopo udaye madhyahnethu Maheswaraha, Asthakale swayam Vishnu Trayimoorthi Diwakaraha.
  • Surya Mantra-

    Namah Suryaya Shantaya Sarvaroga Nivaarine 

    Ayu rarogya maisvairyam dehi devah jagatpate

  • Om Sapt Turangay Vidhmahe Sahasra Kirnay Dheemahi Tanno Ravi Prachodyat

  • Om Bhaskaray Vidmahe Mahadutyathikaraya Dheemahi Tanah Surya Prachodayat

Ratha Saptami Timings

  • Ratha Saptami Date: Monday, February 7, 2022
  • Snan Muhurat on Ratha Saptami - 05:22 to 07:06am
  • Saptami Tithi Begins - 04:37 am on Feb 07, 2022
  • Saptami Tithi Ends - 06:15am on Feb 08, 2022
     

Image: Instagram@monica_tiwari_official

