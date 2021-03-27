Ravi Dubey And Other Celebrities Who Chose To Delete Or Stay Away From Social Media

The past year has been hectic for people all around the world and celebrities have not been saved from this. The pressure is real on all of us and even a number of celebrities, who were usually super active on Instagram, also decided to take a break from the always buzzing world of social media. Recently, actor Ravi Dubey has also been away from Instagram for a couple of days now. His announcement left fans and friends worried as the actor stated no reason behind this move. He has currently been riding high on the success of his web series, Jamai. 2.0 and has also turned producer with his wife Sargun for a TV show, Udariyan. Ravi Dubey's Instagram is flooded with comments from fans ever since.

Take a look at Ravi's post:

Bollywood Actor Aamir Khan too recently announced that he will not be using any social media and all his communication will happen via his spokesperson only. He recently tested positive for Covid-19 and is under self-quarantine. This announcement too was made via his spokesperson. He admitted that he does not enjoy staying active on social media and has no interest in it. He wants to focus on making films and hence made the decision.

Actor Sooraj Pancholi too deleted his Instagram last year citing pressure and online bullying. Many users would comment extremely harsh things on the actor's page and that is when he decided to quit social media. However, he later came back to Instagram and has 89 posts on his account. Even late actor Sushant Singh Rajput had once deleted all his posts on social media for the same reason.

Instagram aside, even Twitter has been a platform that many celebrities have left due to the pressure and the toxicity. Last year, after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, a lot of other celebrities were trolled and received a lot of flak. Sonakshi Sinha was one such actress and she chose to deactivate her account to block out the negativity. The actress is active on Instagram and talks about online bullying often. Other celebrities to delete Twitter are Saqib Saleem, Shashank Khaitan, Madhur Bhandarkar among others.

Image Source: Ravi Dubey Instagram