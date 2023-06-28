Ravi Kishan's Daughter Ishita Shukla Joins Indian Defence Forces Under Agnipath Scheme

Actor Ravi Kishan is a proud father after his daughter, Ishita Shukla joined the defence forces. She has joined the defence force as a part of the Agnipath scheme launched by the central government. Ravi Kishan took to his social media to flaunt the achievement of his daughter.

3 things you need to know

Actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan’s daughter is set to join the Indian Defence forces.

His daughter, Ishita Shukla is just 21 years old and is being lauded by netizens for her achievement.

Her enrollment was done under the central government’s Agnipath scheme.

Ravi Kishan is a proud father

Actor-turned-politician, Ravi Kishan’s 21-year-old daughter will now train to serve in the Indian defence forces. He has been sharing posts of people congratulating the father-daughter duo on their achievements. Along with the post, he also shared that Ishita will be a part of the ‘7 Girl Battalion’ cadet of the Delhi Directorate.

Netizens have been congratulating the action-politician on social media. Many are calling the father-daughter duo true ‘patriots’. Some users claimed that Ishita could have easily carved a career in acting using her father’s connections, but she chose to work for the country.

Ishita Shukla was selected for the defence forces through Agnipath Scheme

Agnipath scheme also known as Agnipath Yojna is a programme run by the central government to recruit young ‘Agniveers’. The recruited personnel are then recruited to the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force. The position is given for four years, however, 25% of the total recruits turn into permanent employees. The scheme is used to encourage the youth to join the defence forces.

Ravi Kishan is a well-known Bhojpuri actor and film personality who has now turned politician. He serves as a Member of Parliament (MP) for the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). Apart from Ishita, the actor also has three other children- Riva, Tanishk and Saksham. Riva has made her debut in films with the 2020 movie Sab Kushal Mangal.