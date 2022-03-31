Ravi Kishan Performs Brother Ramesh's Last Rites At Manikarnika Ghat In Varanasi

Actor and BJP MP from Gorakhpur, Ravi Kishan was devastated as he confirmed the news of his elder brother Ramesh’s demise on March 30. The actor informed that his brother was suffering from cancer and was undergoing treatment in AIIMS Delhi. Now, the mortal remains of the actor’s brother were taken to Varanasi where the last rites were performed late at night.

Ravi had shared a post on Twitter where he mourned the tragic demise and revealed how his brother was his constant support after their father’s death. “Sad news, today my elder brother Shri Ramesh Shukla Ji has sadly passed away at AIIMS Hospital Delhi. Tried a lot but could not save my elder brother. The passing of the elder brother after the father is painful. May Mahadev grant you a place at your feet. Many respects. om Shanti (sic),” he wrote.

Ravi Kishan performs brother Ramesh's last rites in Varanasi

Now, the actor in a new post informed about performing the last rites of his brother late at night at Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi. “Today the last rites of my elder brother Shri Ramesh Shukla were performed at Banaras’ Manikarnika Ghat late in the night. I have no words left,” he wrote.

The actor-turned-politician’s late brother was staying in Bisui Barain village of Kerakat in UP. Reportedly, apart from cancer, Ramesh also had blood pressure and kidney problems. After Ravi’s father’s death, his brother was everything to him. UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami among others had also condoled the death of Ramesh while paying their last tributes.

“Chief Minister Shri @myogiadityanath Ji Maharaj has given his condolences to the demise of Shri Ramesh Shukla, the elder of MP Shri Ravi Kishan Ji. Praying to God for the peace of the departed soul, Maharaj Ji expressed his condolences to the bereaved family members,” the UP Chief Minister's office tweeted.

मुख्यमंत्री श्री @myogiadityanath जी महाराज ने गोरखपुर के मा. सांसद श्री रवि किशन जी के अग्रज श्री रमेश शुक्ला जी के निधन पर शोक व्यक्त किया है।



महाराज जी ने दिवंगत आत्मा की शांति हेतु ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करते हुए शोक संतप्त परिजनों के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त की है।



ॐ शांति! — Yogi Adityanath Office (@myogioffice) March 30, 2022

(Image: @ravikishann/Twitter)