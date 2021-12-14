Last Updated:

'Many congratulations' | Ravi Shankar Prasad Lauds Harnaaz Sandhu For Winning Miss Universe 2021 Crown

As Harnaaz Sandhu won the Miss Universe 2021 title, former IT Minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad congratulated her on the historic win

Harnaaz Sandhu made history by winning the coveted Miss Universe 2021 title on Monday. The 21-year-old received the honour at the 70th edition of the beauty pageant event and brought home the title 21 years after Lara Dutta won it last time in the year 2000. Her trailblazing win is being celebrated by eminent personalities across India, from former pageant winners like Priyanka Chopra, Sushmita Sen to ace leaders like PM Narendra Modi, Hardeep Singh Puri among others.

Now, former IT Minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad has also lauded Harnaaz, sending her best wishes and congratulating her for the Miss Universe 2021 title. 

Ravi Shankar Prasad congratulates Harnaaz Sandhu

Taking to his verified Koo handle, the BJP leader penned a note in Hindi, which translates to, "Many congratulations and best wishes to India's daughter Harnaaz Sandhu on winning the title of Miss Universe 2021." 

Apart from him, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri noted that Sandhu has put India back on top of the universe. Hailing the pageant win as a victory for India's 'Nari Shakti', he wrote,"Well done Harnaaz Kaur ! A 22 year old youngster puts India back on top of the universe. Wins the Miss Universe crown for India after 21 years A Victory for India’s #NariShakti!". 

The former CM of Punjab Capt Amarinder Singh wrote,” Congratulations to Harnaaz Sandhu on being crowned as #MissUniverse2021. Once again a daughter of India makes the nation proud. Best wishes for all your future endeavours beta!”. 

Harnaaz Sandhu bags Miss Universe 2021 title 

Harnaaz got crowned Miss Universe 2021 at a ceremony held at the Red Sea port of Eilat in the early hours of Monday morning. In the finals, Harnaaz faced competition from Paraguay and South Africa. While Paraguay's Nadia Ferreira finished second, South Africa's Lalela Mswane came third. Apart from this, she has also won pageants like Femina Miss India Punjab in 2019 and has been Femina Miss India 2019 semifinalist. 

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SUSHMITASEN47/PTI)

