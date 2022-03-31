Ravi Teja To Make Pan-India Debut With 'Tiger Nageswara Rao'; Bankrolled By TKF Producer

Telugu star Ravi Teja is all set for his first-ever Pan-India project titled Tiger Nageswara Rao, which will be launched on 2nd April. During the launch of the film, according to Pinkvilla, the makers will also drop the first look poster of the flick to be directed by Vamsee. The upcoming project is bankrolled by Abhishek Agarwal under the banner of Abhishek Agarwal Arts.

The film is expected to be the biggest movie in the Khiladi actor's career to date. Tej Narayan Agarwal is presenting the project. Abhishek Agarwal has entered the entertainment industry with a big bang. His debut movie, The Kashmir Files is garnering praises from across India.

Ravi Teja to make pan-India debut with Tiger Nageswara Rao

According to Pinkvilla, Tiger Nageswara Rao is a periodic film, set in the backdrop of 1970s India. The film's storyline is based on the real-life incidents of a notorious thief. It is believed that Ravi Teja underwent a grand makeover to play this challenging part. As a part of his preparation, the actor worked on his body language, diction, and even his appearance.

Vamsee has almost completed the film's script and plans to release the movie in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages. Just like most of Ravi Teja's flicks, Tiger Nageswara Rao is also expected to be packed with high-intense action sequences. To give the movie a periodic feel, popular technicians have also been roped in as a part of the crew.

R Madhie ISC will be handling the camera, while the background score and songs will be composed by GV Prakash Kumar. Avinash Kolla is the production designer, while dialogues have been penned by Srikanth Vissa. As the venture is not on the floor yet, other details of the project including the release date are unknown, however, the film is sure to prove to be a commercial entertainer.

Apart from this, the actor is also gearing up for the release of his next film Ramarao On Duty. Known for his hit films including Krishna and Shambo Shiva among others, Ramarao On Duty is also a highly anticipated film. Helmed by Sarath Mandava, the film stars Ravi Teja, Divyasha Kaushik, and Rajisha Vijayan in the lead roles.

IMAGE: Instagram/RaviTeja_2628/AbhsihekOfficl