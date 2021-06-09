Ray Trailer: If You Loved The New Trailer, Here Are Some Other Performances By The Cast

On Tuesday, June 8, Netflix debuted the first trailer for its upcoming anthology series, Ray, based on the writing of legendary filmmaker-author Satyajit Ray. The series has been directed by Abhishek Chaubey, Srijit Mukherji and Vasan Bala. Take a look at the trailer below -

Ray, is due for release on June 25, 2021. The anthology features Gajraj Rao, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Shweta Basu Prasad, Anindita Bose, Kay Kay Menon, Bidita Bag, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Radhika Madan, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, among others. If you like the Ray trailer cast, here are some other movies and tv shows by some of the actors, that you'll love -

Movies and TV shows by (some of the) cast of Ray

Special OPS (Kay Kay Menon)

If you like Kay Kay Menon's performance in thrillers like Ray, here's another for you. Special OPS is an action espionage thriller web series for Hotstar Specials, created and directed by Neeraj Pandey, with Shivam Nair serving the credits for co-direction. It stars Kay Kay Menon as Himmat Singh, a member of Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

Himmat Singh forms a team of five agents, in order to track down a person, who is the mastermind of the terror attacks which took place in India. The best part about this is that a second season of the series was officially announced, in April 2020. Honorable mentions include the actor's performances in films like Black Friday and Sarkar.

Lootcase (Gajraj Rao)

If you love actor Gajraj Rao's performances, you'll love his film Lootcase. Lootcase is a black comedy film which features Kunal Khemu and Rasika Dugal in lead roles, and Vijay Raaz, Ranvir Shorey and Gajraj Rao in supporting roles. The film revolves around a red coloured suitcase and was released on July 31, 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar.

The film has received positive reviews for its humour, tone and comical performances by its cast and was called classic bollywood comedy hit. Gajraj Rao has given some truly memorable performances. Some honorable mentions include films like: Talvar, Badhaai Ho and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

The Sholay Girl (Bidita Bag and Chandan Roy Sanyal)

The tv series, Ray stars, Bidita Bag and Chandan Roy Sanyal in prominent roles. What's interesting is that this isn't the first time the two actors have collaborated together for a project. The two appeared in the biographical period drama film The Sholay Girl, in 2019.

The film is based on India's first stuntwoman, Reshma Pathan. Bidita Bag portrays Pathan's role while Chandan Roy Sanyal, Prince Rodde and Aditya Lakhia appear in supporting roles. The title refers to Sholay, in which Pathan worked as a stunt double for Hema Malini.

Pataakha (Radhika Madan)

Radhika Madan is a relatively new face when it comes to Bollywood. However, the actress has garnered quite a bit of critical and commercial acclaim in the short time she's been around. Radhika's debut film, Pataakha is a comedy-drama film produced, written, and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. Its about two sisters who share a difficult relationship with each other.

Apart from Madan, the film featured Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Saanand Verma, Lankesh Bhardwaj, and Vijay Raaz in the lead roles. At the 64th Filmfare Awards, the film received seven nominations including Best Actress Critics and Best Female Debut for Madan. Other honorable mentions include Madan's work in the film Angrezi Medium, with late actor Irrfan.

Guilty (Akansha Ranjan Kapoor)

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is a fresh face in Bollywood, as the actress has only appeared in one other film so far. Kapoor made her film debut with the Netflix film, Guilty . Known prominently for her sister-like friendship with actress Alia Bhatt, Kapoor has already proven that she's here for some serious work.

Guilty is a thriller drama film that follows the story of a songwriter whose boyfriend is accused of rape during the era of #MeToo. Apart from Kapoor, the film also stars Kiara Advani and several others. Check out the trailer below -

Image - Still from Ray trailer

