'RBI Kehta Hai' Ad Features Indian Cricketers Like KL Rahul And Others; Details Inside

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is the country’s central bank, accountable for the issue and supply of the Indian rupee and the regulation of the Indian banking system. There have been several situations when uninformed citizens have been cheated by thugs in fall claims. To spread awareness, RBI made advertisements featuring Indian cricketers as they inform about the rights and wrongs.

RBI Kehta hai Ad cast and details

The Reserve Bank of India launched an RBI Kehta Hai ad campaign to inform people about their policies and to not trust falls ads. The RBI Kehta Hai ad features Indian team cricketers. The ad given below shows two Indian cricketers reading a banner that claims to give double money in a short period of time. As they seemed to be impressed by it, their teammates, Umesh Yadav, Ishan Kishan, and Shahbaz Nadeem inform them that it is a falls return scheme and RBI suggests keeping one's money safe and investing it carefully.

Another RBI Kehta Hai ad features Indian-wicket keeper-batsman KL Rahul giving some money to a support staff member. He refuses to take it as he does not have an account in a bank because he cannot keep a minimum balance amount in it. Then other cricketers, fast bowler Umesh Yadav, left-hand batsman Ishan Kishan, and slow left-arm orthodox bowler Shahbaz Nadeem inform the staff member about having a bank account without a minimum balance amount following RBI guidelines.

In the last ad, Shahbaz Nadeem faces a problem regarding an entry issue with his bank. Ishan Kishan suggests to complain to the bank, and the latter replies that they have not been responding to his request. Then Umesh Yadav tells him to complain to RBI authorities about the issue. KL Rahul explains that the RBI heads are like the third umpires in cricket. If the bank is taking too long to solve a problem then they would look into the matter, that too free of cost.

The RBI Kehta Hai ad does not feature any professional actors as they rely on Indian cricketers. Citizens can head to www.rbi.org.in or give a missed call to 14440 to get more information. The advertisements caught many eyes.

