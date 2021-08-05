Reincarnated As A Slime Season 2 Episode 42 Release Date & Time: Spoiler & Preview

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is currently underway with only seven episodes left! Season 2 of the Slime anime consists of 24 episodes, split over two cours. Episode 42 of the Slime Anime, or Season 2 part 2 episode 6 will air soon; see below for more details.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime's finale will reportedly launch on September 21, 2021. Fans can watch the second season of the Slime Anime on Netflix. International fans can check out the episodes on Crunchyroll.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 2 episode 42 release date

Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken Episode 42 will air next week since there will reportedly be no delay due to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Season 2 of the slime anime, which is available on Netflix, features Rimuru as a Demon Lord and will probably go on to show the thrilling battle Rimuru vs Clayman. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 2 episode 41 saw Rimuru transporting thousands of people from his army to the battlefield in order to stop Clayman.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime season 2 episode 18, or season 2 part 2 episode 6, or simply Episode 42, is titled "The Demon Lords," and will air this week, on August 10. The episode will air on the same day as Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 154 (manga).

The Slime Anime's 42nd episode will air at different times across the world. Check out the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 2 episode 42 release time below -

Pacific Time – 8 AM

Central Time – 10 AM

Eastern Time – 11 AM

British Time – 4 PM

European Time – 5 PM

India Time – 8: 30 PM

Philippine Time – 11 PM

Australia Time – 12:30 PM (August 11)

Where to watch That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 2 episode 42?

As mentioned above, Indian fans can check out season 2 of the Slime anime on Netflix, where episodes are currently releasing weekly. For international fans, all of the previous and future episodes of the Slime anime can be watched on Crunchyroll with both English sub and dub episodes made available. Asian fans of the anime can check out the episodes on Muse Asia's Youtube Channel.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Episode 42 Spoilers

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Episode 42, which is titled "The Demon Lords," will see the meeting at Walpurgis with Rimuru finally meeting all the Demon Lords. Rimuru however, is most interested to meet Leon Cromwell, who is only second to Clayman on his meet list. This is because Cromwell was the one associated with Shizu in the past.

On the other hand, Guy Crimson, the oldest Demon Lord, invites Cromwell, who does not like the Demon Lord meetings, to the meeting to remind him this meet at Walpurgis will be "special." This is obviously because a new Demon Lord has emerged, and instead of ten, there are eleven of them now.

This in turn has upset the balance and why the meeting will most likely be an exciting affair. Apart from this, the Demon Lords will also discuss the emergence of the Storm Dragon Veldora and its connection with Rimuru.

A preview for the upcoming episode has not yet been released.

