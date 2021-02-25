Remember When BLACKPINK's Jisoo Chose Rihanna As Her Biggest Musical Inspiration?

Popular K-pop band BLACKPINK's Jisoo in an interview in April 2019 opened up on her favourite artist. In the interview with Beats 1, the members were asked about their favourite things about their visit to the United States. They were also asked to talk about their biggest musical inspirations. Read further to know more details.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo names Rihanna as biggest musical inspiration

After answering the question about the visit to the United States where Jennie said that she loved everything and that she felt welcomed. On the other hand, Lisa said that she loves Los Angeles and would like to live there. Talking about the biggest musical inspiration, Jisoo named Rihanna as well as BLACKPINK's album as her inspiration. Other than her, Rose chose Lany's Malibu Nights whereas Lisa named Dua Lipa and Joji's Ballads 1. Lastly, Jennie also chose Dua Lipa and her song New Rules.

BLACKPINK and Dua Lipa

The K-pop band collaborated with international artist Dua Lipa in the year 2018. They released the song Kiss and Make up. The song has over 170 million views on YouTube. Talking about how the band came across the artist and worked with her, Rose revealed in the interview that few members of the band went to Dua's concert. To which Jennie continued that she and Lisa went to the concert and that they met the artist there. She further added that Dua was nice to them and later on she sent them the song and asked them if they want to be featured in it.

On the work front

Blackpink's Jennie and G-Dragon became the talk of the town after a report by Dispatch revealed that they are dating. Whereas the band's label YG Entertainment released a statement stating that they won't comment on the personal lives of the artists. Both the artist have been working together for the same label. Before the band's debut, Jennie also featured in one of G-Dragon's songs.

On the work front, Blackpink's song Ddu-du Ddu-du recently gained 1.5 billion views on YouTube. Jisoo is all set to make her debut as the lead actor for her upcoming drama Snowdrop. The artist was spotted for the first time on the sets of the drama a few days ago.

