Remember When Gerard Butler Defended 'Gods Of Egypt' Casting Despite Backlash?

After the makers of fantasy epic Gods of Egypt released the first look of their characters, they received criticism from fans and followers on social media. Netizens called them out for showcasing mainly white cast. However, star Gerard Butler defended the movie stating that he had no regrets for playing the role of a villain in the film. Moreover, in his honest opinion, the actor was not even interested in apologising for the project. Here are further details about what Gerard Butler said after the Gods of Egypt faced backlash from the fans. Read on:

When Gerard Butler defended 'Gods of Egypt' casting despite backlash

Gerard Butler spoke about his role in Gods of Egypt a year after the controversy. In an interview with CinemaBlend, the actor revealed that he did not have any regret bagging the role of a villain in the movie. Moreover, he was not even interested in apologising for the project. Butler's views must have emerged from the fact that the actual gods of Egypt. Moreover, the makers chose a diverse cast from different ethnicities and backgrounds rather than conforming to standards of how Egyptian gods would have looked.

'Gods of Egypt' cast

Gerard Butler in Gods of Egypt played the role of Set, the Egyptian God of the Desert. The fantasy action flick also stars Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Brenton Thwaites, Courtney Eaton, Chadwick Boseman, Geoffrey Rush, Rufus Sewell, and Elodie Yung, in the lead roles.

It revolves around an Egyptian hero who joins hands with the God Horus, for saving the world from Set and rescuing his love. But this battle takes the hero into the afterlife and leads him to an epic confrontation, forming the story ahead. Upon its release in February 2016, the movie was a box-office bomb. Moreover, it received various nominations at the parodic award ceremony.

Gerard Butler's movies

Gerard Butler marked his debut with small roles in Mrs Brown and Tomorrow Never Dies, in 1997. Later on, he rose to fame with Zack Snyder’s 300, in which he played King Leonidas. It earned him numerous nods and some accolades. He has also been a part of How to Train your Dragon, Olympus Has Fallen, London Has Fallon, and Angel Has Fallen, to name a few.

