Remember When Sanjay Khan Called It His Duty To Make A Film For His Son Zayed As A Father?

Veteran actor Sanjay Khan planned to mark his comeback after a hiatus of eighteen years to work behind the camera. Deciding to relaunch his son Zayed Khan with a period drama movie, he expressed his feelings. In an interview with Mid-Day, Sanjay Khan called it his duty to make a film for his son, as a father. He added that the audience would rediscover him in the movie. Moreover, Khan also considered Zayed Khan, one of the most handsome actors in the industry. Read on to know what he said:

When Sanjay Khan planned to direct a film for Zayed Khan

In the interview during May 2020, Sanjay Khan revealed his plan to create a biopic on 1947 India-Pakistan war hero Brigadier Mohammad Usman. He expressed his desire to feature his son Zayed Khan in the lead role. The war-drama movie reportedly would tell the story of a martyr who had sacrificed his life for the country.

So, speaking about the script, Khan described how hard he had been working on it for retaining its authenticity. He explained his wish to depict the Indian Army’s bravery. Additionally, he wanted to show how they fought even without sufficient artillery and equipment.

The movie would have Sanjay Khan direct his son Zayed Khan for the first time. It would showcase how bravura in the brigadier remained with the Indian Army during the time of the Partition. He laid down his life in Nowshera, Jammu and Kashmir, during the 1947 India-Pakistan war.

Sanjay Khan and Zayed Khan's movies

On the work front, Sanjay Kapoor would reportedly mark his return after a gap of eighteen years. He had earlier directed television shows such as Sword of Tipu Sultan and Jai Hanuman, to name a few. The star had also been a part of movies like Mela, Ek Phool Do Mali, Dus Lakh, and Naagin, among others. On the other side, Zayed Khan had marked his Bollywood debut with a leading role in the 2003 romantic movie Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne. He rose to fame with the character of Laxman in Farah Khan’s 2004 movie Main Hoon Na. The actor appeared last in Sharafat Gayi Tel Lene, which released in 2015.

