Remembering Simar Dugal: B'town Designers Share Memories Of Their Favorite Muse

Rina Dhaka wrote on the Instagram, “The most beautiful brave life ever lived”, while she was remembering Simar Dugal after she passed away Wednesday at the age of 52. The model-turned-designer, Simar Dugal lived an inspiring life, which seems straight out of a novel. The designer was a young girl from Amritsar who crossed all the hurdles and barriers in her life to live her dream of becoming a model. Ritu Kumar, the popular designer, penned on her Instagram saying-

“I have known the family for a long time, from my childhood in Amritsar where they lived. Initially, they were conservative and wary of her desire to become a model. Her first assignment was a rather naive shoot at our showroom when she was in her teens. Subsequently, Simar moved on to become one of the most known faces on the Indian ramp”.

Simar Dugal: The model who got her first-ever break after becoming a mother

Reportedly, later, Simar Dugal also modelled for Ritu Kumar’s book 'The Costumes and Textiles of Royal India'. But it was designer Suneet Varma who gave the beautiful, Dugal her first professional break in modelling career. But surprisingly, this break that Dugal got was after she had her baby boy with then (ex) husband Premjit Dugal.

The designer, Suneet Varma told ETimes in an interview that, he met Simar when she was 17, at the Delhi Golf Club and he still remembers being stunned by her beauty. He said he was the first one to encourage her to model. Her first ever shoot was with Suneet. He also told to the media portal that, this first shoot was after her son was born and he took her to Karma (Delhi) and then they shot a picture of hers over there and that’s how the whole thing started.” Simar Dugal, the model’s photoshoot featured in his book, Suneet Varma by Niyogi Publishers.

Simar Dugal then went on to become the muse for many renowned fashion designers. Other than the popular designer, Ritu Kumar, she also worked with Tarun Tahiliani in around 1995. In the Instagram post, the designer, Tarun Tahiliani wrote, “When I moved to Delhi in 1995, she was the star for many shoots and covers for which we travelled around Delhi, Rajasthan and to shows around the world. Always quiet, always poised she ended many shows as the bride with a translucent glow that will be missed.”

But eventually, Dugal resigned from modelling and focussed on manufacturing garments and leatherwear. Simar Dugal’s designs were worn by several Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Athiya Shetty to Shilpa Shetty. The much-loved model and popular personality succumbed to cancer after a long battle on August 12, 2020.

