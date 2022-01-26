Republic Day 2022: Easy Rangoli Ideas With And Without Dots; Drawing Tips

Indian citizens across the country are now gearing up to celebrate one of the most important events in the history of the country, Republic Day 2022 on Wednesday, January 26. Although there are several restrictions across the country owing to the COVID pandemic, there are several ways in which citizens can celebrate the special occasion. They can create some unique rangoli designs to wish those around them a Happy Republic Day 2022. Here are some Happy Republic Day rangoli ideas to recreate at home in the most simple manner.

Happy Republic Day rangoli ideas

Tricolour designs

One does not necessarily need to be creative or artistic to design a beautiful work of art. Using orange, white and green, one can put together the perfect rangoli for Republic Day 2022. All you have to do is make concentric circles with dots in the three colours of the Indian flag and then use the back of a brush or any other object to shape the dots into anything you like.

Floral designs with dots

Creating a rangoli with floral designs is the classic way to go and never gets old. This will ensure your rangoli looks beautiful and also patriotic on the occasion of Republic Day 2022. You can use the same technique of making dots and converting them into petals of flowers, as it would be the easiest way to get it right. You can also add dots in the middle to fill up the empty spaces and add colour to the rangoli. You can choose to create a cone, in which you can add colour to ensure your design is taken to the next level.

Peacock designs

Peacocks are something that never gets old when it comes to rangoli designs. You can make the rangoli using tricolours if you wish, to make it more appropriate for the occasion. You can also incorporate 'Happy Republic Day 2022' in the rangoli. The peacock rangoli can be made in all sizes, so one can choose how to design it depending on how much space is available to them. A great drawing tip would be to use a stencil if you are unsure of how the design will turn out.

The Indian flag

What better occasion to create this design other than Republic Day 2022? Creating the flag is easy and also gives citizens creative freedom to add decorations around it. It is a great way to decorate the home and wish those around you a Happy Republic Day 2022.

