Republic Day 2022: From 'Major' To 'Tejas', Upcoming Patriotic Movies To Look Forward To

Last Updated: 26th January, 2022 14:21 IST

Sidharth Malhotra will be seen portraying the role of a soldier and fighting against terrorists in his upcoming film Yodha.

Akshay Kumar is also set to bring the story of war hero Major General Ian Cardozo from the Gokhra regiment of India. The film is titled Gokhra.

Kartik Aaryan will portray an Indian Air Force pilot in his upcoming film Captain India. The film's poster hinted at a brave role will be essayed by the actor.

Kangana Ranaut is all set to stun viewers and give a commendable performance in her upcoming film Tejas. The actor will play the role of a fighter pilot in the movie.

Major is an upcoming film starring Sesh Adivi in the role of Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who died fighting against terrorists during the Taj attack of 26/11.

