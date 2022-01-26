Last Updated:

Republic Day 2022: From 'Major' To 'Tejas', Upcoming Patriotic Movies To Look Forward To

India is celebrating the 73rd Republic Day Today. From Major to Kangana Ranaut's Tejas, here are the upcoming Bollywood patriotic films.

Written By
Aditi Rathi
Major
1/7
Instagram/@adivisesh

Major is an upcoming film starring Sesh Adivi in the role of Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who died fighting against terrorists during the Taj attack of 26/11.

Sam Bahadur
2/7
Instagram/@vickykaushal09

Vicky Kaushal will bring the story of India's first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw, in the upcoming film Sam Bahadur.

Tejas
3/7
Instagram/@kanganaranaut

Kangana Ranaut is all set to stun viewers and give a commendable performance in her upcoming film Tejas. The actor will play the role of a fighter pilot in the movie.

Captain India
4/7
Instagram/@kartikaaryan

Kartik Aaryan will portray an Indian Air Force pilot in his upcoming film Captain India. The film's poster hinted at a brave role will be essayed by the actor.

Attack
5/7
Instagram/@thejohnabraham

John Abraham is all set to bring India's first super-soldier in his upcoming sci-fi action film Attack.

Gokhra
6/7
Instagram/@akshaykumar

Akshay Kumar is also set to bring the story of war hero Major General Ian Cardozo from the Gokhra regiment of India. The film is titled Gokhra.

Sidharth Malhotra
7/7
Image Source: Instagram/@sidmalhotra

Sidharth Malhotra will be seen portraying the role of a soldier and fighting against terrorists in his upcoming film Yodha.

