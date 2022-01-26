Marked as one of the most prestigious occasions for the citizens of India, Republic Day is celebrated on January 26 every year. It is celebrated to mark the Indian constitution coming to effect in 1950 as it became a sovereign nation free from British rule. This year, the country will be celebrating its 72nd Republic Day as citizens will enjoy a national holiday along with a parade from the troops which starts from Rajpath in Delhi and ends at India Gate.

To commemorate this patriotic occasion and feel our hearts with pride for our country, here are some greetings, wishes, and statuses you can share with your friends and family.

Republic Day 2022: Good morning Republic Day wishes, images, greetings and status

Freedom in the mind, strength in the words, pureness in our blood, Pride in our souls, zeal in our hearts, Let’s salute our India on Republic day.

One Nation, One Vision, One Identity. Good morning and Happy Republic Day to you.

“No Nation is Perfect; it needs to be made perfect.” Meri Pahchaan mera india. It’s 26th January today, The historical day to remember our national heroes and freedom fighters who suffered to give us a republic nation.

With faith in our hearts & independence in our thoughts, let's salute the sacrifices of our freedom fighters.

Remembering the sacrifice of our great heroes, who laid down their lives for the freedom of the country. Good morning and happy Republic day!

Let's celebrate the glorious past and vow to build a perfect future for our nation.

The hope of every nation lies in its ‘Youth’. Whereas ‘Education’ is what shapes and empowers the youths; Education rightly is the Lifeline of a nation.

Every Indian citizen must be proud of being part of this great nation that safeguards secularism and diversity. Let’s come together and celebrate this special day with joy and happiness.

May you start this morning with the sacrifices of the freedom fighters on your mind and pride for our country in your heart. Good morning and happy Republic day.

You should be proud that you are an Indian because those who are born in this great country are truly blessed. Happy Republic Day 2022!

Republic Day 2022: Images, videos, and more

