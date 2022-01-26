The nation is filled with celebratory fervour as India marks its 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday. While India achieved Independence in 1947, it was this day in 1950 that the Indian Constitution came into effect. The day is thus considered one of the most important events in the country's history and is celebrated in a grand way across the country and by people of Indian-origin around the world.

Some of the highlights of the day include the Republic Day Parade, cultural events celebrating the iconic moments of the country's history, tributes to the leaders who fought for the Independence and formed the Constitution, and watching patriotic movies and enjoying songs or videos highlighting the legacy of the nation. Many also mark the event by sending their greetings to their loved ones.

Some netizens also prefer to keep special videos on their WhatsApp status and Instagram stories. Here are some of the videos you can download and use for your status and stories. Right from iconic songs like Ye Mere Watan Ke Logo to a recent drone show depicting India's glorious moments and legendary personalities, there are numerous options

Republic Day 2022: Happy Republic Day Video Download for Whatsapp Status

India's biggest drone show. At Republic day Eve🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳.

Amazing feeling to witness 1000 drones flying together and showing something special ❤️🇮🇳#RepublicDay #AzadiKaAmritMohotsav pic.twitter.com/fMt0iRHHyY — Pavan Ray (@iampvr10) January 25, 2022

Republic Day 2022 wishes pour in

Right from politicians, film personalities to sportspersons, wishes poured in for the citizens on Republic Day.

"आप सभी को गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। जय हिंद! Wishing you all a happy Republic Day. Jai Hind! #RepublicDay," was the message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Even other countries and celebrities from other nations extended greetings to India on Republic Day.

USA wished India with the statement from White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki: "We join India, the world's largest democracy, in honouring Republic Day, the day that marks the adoption of India's Constitution.

"As President (Joe) Biden said when India's Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi visited the White House last September, the relationship between India and the United States is destined to be stronger, closer and tighter, and it can benefit the whole world," she said.

"I would like to congratulate India on their 73rd Republic Day. I woke up to a personal message from Prime Minister Modi @narendramodi reaffirming my close personal ties with him and to the people of India. Congratulations from the Universe Boss and nuff love 🇮🇳🇯🇲❤️🙏🏿" was the message from popular West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle.