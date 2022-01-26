Republic Day 2022: How To Send Republic Day Stickers, GIFs On WhatsApp? Details Here

Republic day is an important occasion for the citizens of India and it is celebrated on January 26 every year. Today, India will be marking its 73rd Republic Day. Every year on 26th January, the whole country comes together and remembers the historic sacrifices that led India to be a sovereign, independent nation.

This year, the country will be celebrating its 73rd Republic Day as citizens will enjoy a national holiday along with a parade from the troops which starts from Rajpath in Delhi and ends at India Gate. To mark the occasion and wish your loved ones, here we bring you details about How to wish and send Republic Day stickers, GIFs on WhatsApp.

Republic Day stickers and GIFs

You can ditch the traditional way of wishing Happy Republic day and go for some other interesting ways to wish and celebrate this patriotic occasion. For those who are unaware of how to download Republic day stickers and GIF's on Whatsapp, read further ahead to get a step by step process for the same.

How to send Happy Republic day Stickers and GIFs?

Step 1: Open WhatsApp.

Step 2: Click on the chat to whom you want to send the Happy Republic day sticker.

Step 3: Click on the emoji icon, choose the stickers' icon and click on the '+'

Step 4: If you do not find a suitable Happy Republic day Sticker in the list, click on the option ‘Get more stickers.'

Step 5: You will be directed to Google Play Store or Apple store and can then look for your desired sticker app and then download it.

Step 6: Open WhatsApp again, go to the chat window and send the downloaded stickers to your friends and family a Happy republic day.

For sending the gif's click on the GIF option on WhatsApp and then search for the desired GIF and send it.

How to share Happy Republic day WhatsApp Stickers and GIFs on iOS?

While the aforementioned steps to send Happy Republic day on Whatsapp are for Andriod users only, the iOS users do not have the same option as there is no Happy Republic day sticker available for iOS users. However, Apple users do have an option of saving the stickers received by other Andriod users and forwarding the same to others. For GIF's you can directly search republic day GIF on your IOS's WhatsApp and share the same.

Image: Shutterstock